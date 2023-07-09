Concern as road deaths surge by 17pc this year

ROAD deaths in Ireland are 17pc higher than for the same period in 2022 as 92 people have died in fatal collisions this year.

The revelation came as it emerged Cork, Galway and Mayo suffer from the worst road fatality rates nationwide with 10 deaths each so far in 2023.

Cork had 14 road deaths in 2022 - the worst of any county in Ireland.

For the past decade, Cork has suffered from one of Ireland's highest rates of road fatalities alongside Tipperary, Kerry, Donegal and Kildare.

Road safety group PARC expressed alarm at the spiralling rate of road fatalities and called for greater resources for Garda road policing units and crackdown on the driver license regime.

"There has been an alarming increase in the number of passengers and pedestrians dying on the roads," PARC founder Susan Gray warned.

Two people died on Irish roads over the weekend.

A motorcyclist in his 50s suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle collision at 3:20pm on Saturday on the N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a second tragedy, a motorist in his late 70s died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry in Roscommon.

The collision occurred at 4pm on Friday along the N5 at Bellanagare, Co Roscommon.

In both cases, Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

The 92 deaths represent 14 more fatalities than for the comparable period last year.

Over the first half of 2023, there has been an increase of 20 fatalities compared to 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The 92 deaths this year include 39 drivers, 21 pedestrians, 16 passengers, two e-scooter drivers/passengers, 12 motorcyclists, one pedal cyclist and one pillion passenger.

Road safety campaigners expressed particular concern at the number of pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike riders dying in collisions.

Motorbike riders and cyclists now account for almost one in six of all fatalities recorded.

Safety campaigners warned that motorists need to take greater care with bikers and cyclists given their increasing numbers on Irish roads - and their vulnerability to serious and even fatal injury in any collision.

Traffic volumes in Ireland are now above pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels with an estimated one million people taking to Irish roads for day trips, mini-breaks, sports events or long-term holidays over the peak July-August holiday period.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries warned that "one life lost on the roads is one life too many" as she pleaded for motorists to heed the road safety appeal.

The safety plea came as it emerged men are now dying on Irish roads at a rate of five-to-one compared to women.

Gardaí urged motorists to reduce their speed - and said the priority for every motorist should be arriving safely at their destination.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) also urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys and to drive with care and consideration for other road users.

An analysis of the road safety statistics by safety campaigners, PARC, revealed that male motorists vastly outnumbered female drivers in fatal accidents.

PARC founder Susan Gray said a number of measures need to be implemented including the provision of greater manpower resources for Garda Roads Policing Units, closing loopholes such as allowing motorists to renew a learner permit without having actually sat a driving test as well as overhauling the driver licence data system so that rogue motorists are more easily traced by Gardaí and the Courts Service.

"We also want the status of the license of every driver involved in a fatal collision to be confirmed," she said.

"We want to know how many drivers have full licenses, learner permits, who may not have a valid license at all or who may be disqualified from driving."

"The Government must also tackle this chronic problem of learner drivers renewing a permit without having sat a test head-on by introducing a requirement in law for learner drivers to take a test before another learner permit can be issued by the RSA."

The PARC official said it was alarming that tens of thousands of drivers were operating on learner permits for anywhere between three years and 20 years.

"How many of these have never even sat a test? How many have had their permits renewed without them ever having sat a test."

"Read it and weep - our bereaved families who lost loved ones in crashes involving learner drivers have little confidence that the Government or RSA are serious in its attempts to end this practice."