Concern as road deaths surge by 13pc in 2022

Ireland has recorded an alarming 13pc hike in the number of road deaths in 2022 as a leading safety group called for a 'back to basics' approach to driver education and enforcement.

Road safety campaigners PARC warned that the surge in fatal collisions had multiple, complex causes - but said that Ireland needed to focus on providing greater resources for Garda Roads Policing Units, strictly enforcing existing legislation and finally ending the "totally unacceptable" practice whereby learner drivers can secure a renewed permit even if they have failed to turn up for and sit the required driving test.

A total of 155 people have died on Irish roads to December 31 - a shocking increase of 18 over the same period last year.

That represents a hike of just over 13pc in 12 months.

Major concern has focused on the number of pedestrians who were killed. This more than doubled from 20 in 2021 to 41 in 2022.

The same number of cyclists (7) were killed in both 2021 and 2022, while the number of motorcyclists killed increased from 22 to 23.

Of the 155 deaths on Irish roads to date this year, some 46pc (71) involved cyclists, pedestrians or motorbike riders.

One person was killed on an e-scooter in 2022 also.

PARC official Susan Gray, who lost her own husband in a traffic tragedy, warned that one life lost on Irish roads was one life too many.

She said the onus was now on the gardaí, Road Safety Authority (RSA) and courts to ensure that drivers penalised for dangerous behaviour on the roads pay the penalties involved.

The road safety group now wants learner permits to only be renewed if the motorist involved has actually sat their driving test.

Simply applying for the test should no longer qualify for a permit renewal.

The PARC official also warned that it was "beyond belief" that drivers who are required to surrender their learner permits/licenses to the RSA after disqualifications fail to do so and there have been no convictions for this offence - with many continuing to drive undetected.

"What kind of message does that send out? Are we serious about educating drivers about the importance of safety and complying with road regulations," she asked?

Problems surround such 'ghost drivers' who cannot be traced by the authorities because of a lack of sufficient data.

This is despite them having been disqualified in court for Road Traffic Act breaches.

Problems also surround 'mismatches' whereby disqualifications are sometimes applied to the wrong drivers.

"You really couldn't make this stuff up. The entire licensing system is a shambles," Ms Gray said.

PARC also wants to see investment in the Garda Roads Policing in terms of both personnel and equipment.

Garda Roads Policing personnel numbers have fallen by 5pc over just two years - at a time when road traffic fatality rates have again started to climb alarmingly.

In figures supplied to Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy, it emerged that the number of gardaí assigned to dedicated roads policing has fallen by 5pc between 2020 and 2022.

In June 2022 the number of gardaí assigned to roads policing units nationwide was 696, down from 733 in December 31 2020 and 736 in December 31 2021.

PARC warned that both the gardaí and RSA needed to study regional success stories to determine what certain counties were doing well in terms of reduced accidents.

She pointed out that one county (Galway) had six fatal collisions in 2022 - six fewer than for the same period in 2021, an incredible 50pc reduction.

A similar 50pc reduction in road deaths was observed in Co Meath, where there were 14 deaths in 2021 and seven in 2022.

In contrast, Cork recorded four fatal collisions in the space of just six days in December.

Cork roads continue to suffer from one of Ireland's most alarming per capita death rates. It had nine road deaths in 2021 and 13 in 2022, an increase of more than 44pc.

Meanwhile, PARC warned that the behaviour of some drivers was "alarming" given the repeated safety warnings.

Gardaí confirmed that on December 22 in Laois a learner permit holder was stopped at a routine checkpoint. The driver was unaccompanied and they failed a roadside drug test. A quantity of suspected cocaine was later found in the vehicle.

The car - which did not have a valid NCT - was seized at the scene.

Gardaí also confirmed that, in their Christmas safety crackdown, one Dublin motorist was found driving at 135kmh in an 80kmh zone while an Offaly driver was caught driving at 92kmh in a 50kmh zone.

Mr Sam Waide, Chief Executive, RSA said: “A priority area for action in 2023 will be safer speeds. Inappropriate and excessive speed will be a key focus of our communications. Specifically, the need for drivers to slow down, and the consequences of speeding for pedestrians and cyclists.

"A recent RSA observational survey found that 77pc of drivers were driving in excess of the posted speed limit of 50km/h. Urging drivers to slow down on 80km/h and 100km/h rural roads will also be an important area for the RSA next year given the fact that 69pc of fatal crashes happened on these roads in 2022.”

