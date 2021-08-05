| 15.6°C Dublin

Compo culture: ‘Amazing facility’ lies idle as community groups struggle to obtain insurance cover

Fears of litigation are killing activity-based sports centres

The outdoor gym at Killannin Community Centre and Pitches in Galway Expand

The outdoor gym at Killannin Community Centre and Pitches in Galway

Amy Molloy

An outdoor gym built at a community centre in Co Galway is currently lying idle – as no company can be found to insure it.

Members of Killannin Community Centre and Pitches are frustrated after around €15,000 was spent on the static outdoor exercise area – and now they can’t use it, due to issues with insurance.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said the situation is reflective of the challenges community groups all over the country are facing, as they struggle to get cover for various projects.

