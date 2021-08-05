Compo culture: ‘Amazing facility’ lies idle as community groups struggle to obtain insurance cover

An outdoor gym built at a community centre in Co Galway is currently lying idle – as no company can be found to insure it.

Members of Killannin Community Centre and Pitches are frustrated after around €15,000 was spent on the static outdoor exercise area – and now they can’t use it, due to issues with insurance.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said the situation is reflective of the challenges community groups all over the country are facing, as they struggle to get cover for various projects.

The area comprises four pieces of equipment, including a balance beam and a double-overhead ladder.

Caroline Walsh, project manager at Killannin, said the area was built to cater for teenagers to improve their strength and balance.

The Leader Programme, which supports community-led development through funding, provided grant aid for the facility.

Ms Walsh told the Irish Independent the gym was built on the understanding Galway County Council would arrange for it to be insured.

However, when the council realised it was an exercise area and not a playground, they said there would be an issue.

IPB Insurance acts as an insurer for local authorities. It is understood IPB’s policy with the council only covers playgrounds – and does not extend to skateparks, outdoor gyms or running tracks.

Ms Walsh said: “Our own insurance broker couldn’t get a quote for us, and we also went to two different brokers.”

Killannin Community Centre and Pitches are used for athletics and GAA. The area is also used by neighbouring communities.

“It’s an amazing facility. We’re now stuck in a position where we had to get a bridging loan to be able to afford the whole work,” Ms Walsh said.

The community centre asked if cover would be provided if playground equipment was also installed in the area. However, Ms Walsh was informed they can’t have equipment for toddlers and teenagers in the same compound.

“We’re currently at a standstill and it’s just fenced off at the moment.”

The Irish Independent contacted Galway County Council for comment.

In a statement, it confirmed it “provides insurance cover for community playgrounds subject to certain conditions”.

It added: “At present approximately 70 playgrounds enjoy the benefit of insurance cover provided by Galway County Council. The council does not provide insurance cover for outdoor gyms.”

Peter Boland, director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, said grant-aided projects driven by State policy in areas such as sport and well-being are “being undermined or prevented by lack of insurance cover”.

“The Alliance calls on the Government to ensure that no sector gets left behind as insurance reforms take effect; and we all on Galway County Council to ensure such a positive community development as this gets insurance cover as a matter of urgency.”

Labour councillor Niall McNelis said insurance issues are putting “huge pressure” on clubs and communities.

“They’re not the first community group struggling to get cover and they won’t be the last. It’s not fair when you have volunteers doing their best to get grants, getting grants approved – and then being told they can’t get insured,” he said.

Businesses and organisations in the leisure and adventure sectors have been struggling to get insurance after a number of providers quit the market.

Some water parks were forced to temporarily close during the summer as they could not get cover.

Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) and insurance broker Arachas said it has agreed a new insurance scheme which will help members reopen.

However, sources indicated it is not clear whether all adventure businesses will be able to get cover under the scheme.

Last summer, Blueway Water Park on Lough Allen in Co Leitrim closed after it could not secure viable insurance.

The business employed 25 local people.

The owners said it was apparent when seeking insurance renewal that the “fear of litigation is slowly killing these much-needed activity-based centres.”