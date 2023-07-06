Complaints made to gardaí about RTÉ pay scandal

The complaints from two individuals were sent to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) on foot of the pay scandal revelations at the broadcaster in recent weeks.

No investigation has been initiated by the GNECB, but officers have been monitoring the RTÉ controversy in recent weeks.

Gardaí are believed to be awaiting the result of a review of activities at RTÉ by Grant Thornton, which is due for completion late next month.

“Any complaints received by An Garda Síochána will be examined to determine if a criminal investigation is warranted,” a garda spokesperson said. “No criminal investigation has been initiated.”

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it could not be ruled out that some of the payments made by RTÉ “may have been on the wrong side of the law.”

"I don’t think we can rule out the fact that it’s not just a case of irregular payments – and that some of these payments may have been on the wrong side of the law,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Mr Varadkar said it was too early to make judgements about the need for garda fraud squad investigations.