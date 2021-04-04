‘Compelling case’ for resumption of public worship as society reopens says Archbishop

The leader of the country’s largest catholic diocese has said there is “a compelling case, on legal and moral grounds, for the resumption of public worship to have a high priority” as the Government plans for the reopening of society.

In his Easter Sunday homily. Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin said that as citizens, catholics “assert that the right to public worship must be respected and not restricted for any longer than is absolutely necessary”.

He said that the Church had no wish to compound the public health crisis by encouraging gatherings that are unsafe, or which result in dangerous levels of movement across communities.

But the faithful are “impatient to be liberated from the restrictions which we find so difficult,” he stressed and noted catholics’ “sadness and our grief at not being able to come together to share the Eucharist”.

Dr Farrell said that as “the efforts of our people and their patience in the face of onerous restrictions produce reduced rates of infection”, and as vaccination levels rise to increase the level of protection achieved, “we expect that the public authorities will apply a human rights framework in setting priorities for the resumption of basic human activity”.

His comments indicate increasing frustration among the Irish bishops at the Government’s ongoing restrictions on public worship which has left churches shut for the past six months, with the exception a short respite over Christmas.

However, a member of the Association of Catholic Priests has hit out at the “arrogance and sense of entitlement” displayed by some challenging church closures.

In his Easter Sunday homily, Fr Iggy O’Donovan said he had heard the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, being compared to Oliver Cromwell and Dr Tony Holohan's health directives described as Penal Laws.

“Such arrant nonsense coming from an insolent minority is an insult to the great majority of believers who are acting in the public good,” he said.

Speaking in Fethard, Co Tipperary on Sunday, the Augustinian friar warned that, “Extremists of every ilk frighten people and bring an already discredited Church into even greater disrepute.”

Meanwhile, expressing sympathy with the Gardaí, he said they were being placed in an unenviably and difficult position. “I know the last thing they wish for is having to enter churches during services, and besides they have better things to be doing in these critical times.”

Fr O’Donovan said that in being confined to conducting religious services online “we church people are making a very small sacrifice indeed”.

