Company linked to controversial Pálás cinema in Galway has been hit with a tax bill of €821,353

Revenue published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020

A company linked to the controversial Pálás cinema in Galway has been hit with a tax bill, including fines, of €821,353.

Solas Galway Picture Palace Company, now in liquidation, paid a settlement of €821,353 according to the tax defaulters list for the three months to June published by the Revenue Commissioners today (yesterday).

Non-declaration of VAT was the reason given in the release for the figure.

The cinema was beset with controversy since construction began in 2009, with various funding, contractual and structural issues.

Solas Galway Picture Palace Company was the charity behind the project.

It cost the State €8.4m in public funding, which was €2.2m over the initial expected outlay of €6.3m.

The cinema was the focus of an investigation by RTÉ's Prime Time, which reported that the company behind it recorded no income for 10 years despite getting donations from the public.

In May 2018, the Charity Regulator found it was transferred to private company Element Pictures, which owns Dublin's Light House Cinema, without conducting an independent valuation of the building.

Solas had gone into liquidation in 2017.

Among the others named on the tax defaulters list was medical service provider Dr Kevin Hickey Unlimited, at Ascot Terrace, O’Connell Avenue, in Co Limerck, which paid more than €1.2m for under-declaration of Corporation Tax and PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Kevin Hickey, a medical consultant at the same address, was hit with a bill of more than €598,000 for under declaration of income tax.

Fashion designer Elaine Keogh, of Lainey Keogh Knitwear, was hit for €122,533, including fines and penalties by the taxman for under-declaration of income tax and VAT.

In June this year the High Court heard a former accountant, Alan Hynes, effectively controlled the affairs of three companies which later went into liquidation despite being disqualified and restricted from acting as a company director.

These companies featured on today’s tax defaulters list, including property developer Tuskar Property Holdings.

It had an outstanding bill of more than €1m for non-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and under-declaration of VAT.

Hynes Jewellers Wexford (HJW) and JW Fashions (JWF) were also on the list, with bills of €437,673 and €627,684 respectively.

During the case, liquidator Myles Kirby told the court he believed Mr Hynes acted as a shadow and/or de facto director of the three companies during the term of a three-year disqualification and five-year restriction from directorships imposed on him by the High Court in October 2013.

Those penalties arose out of his involvement in property company Tuskar Asset Management.

Elsewhere on the list, the largest upaid bill for the quarter was for haulier Colma Mary Moore, based at Sharon Avenue on Browneshill Road in Co Carlow who had a settlement of €1.16m.

A haulage company at the same address, called Tarlú Thigh An Raoilinn Teoranta, paid €274,421 in the period.

