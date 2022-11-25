A planning application to build a hotel on the southern slope of The Rock of Cashel has been roundly condemned.

Development plans for lands in Cashel, owned by the company operating the Cashel Palace Hotel, which billionaire John Magnier developed, have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The proposed development would deliver an additional 28 hotel bedrooms in two blocks, each of one and a half storeys.

The development is intended to provide additional hotel guest accommodation to support the existing Cashel Palace hotel.

However, historians, conservationists and archaeologists say the development will sit within the early medieval Royal site.

Were the development to go ahead, archaeologists who have worked on the site say it would ruin the aesthetic of the national monument and scupper any chance of attaining UNESCO World Heritage status.

The company Marymount Assets Limited, registered in the British Virgin Isles, has submitted the planning application.

It is accompanied by a letter of consent from Trevester Unlimited Company based in the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Tipperary County Council will accept submissions on the contentious application until Monday, November 28, and a decision is expected on December 19.

Archaeologist Neil Jackman said the proposed development would be “an appalling act if it went ahead.”

“It is such an important monument. When people look at the Rock of Cashel, they see the massive complex of buildings right up at the top, and they think that is it.

“But it actually spreads much larger than that.

“One of the things the planned development jeopardises is the hope that the site will be upgraded to a world UNESCO heritage status as one of the royal sites of Ireland.

“This development would certainly put that at great risk because it goes against all the ethos of sustainable development.

“World Heritage status for the Rock of Cashel could bring in huge tourism for the town, and the international reputation it brings would be put at risk.

“I’m very sympathetic that Cashel hasn’t benefitted from tourism over the years. Many visitors come but don’t stay, and accommodation is needed.

“But it’s all about the location, and this isn’t appropriate at all.

“It is undoubtedly going to destroy archaeology. And it will have a really serious detrimental impact on the visual aspect of the Rock of Cashel.

“It’s one of those sites you see from miles away. And this would really harm that view of it.

“It’s even on the GAA Crest. What will we do, stitch a little hotel on the side of it?

“It’s astonishing how close they are planning on building. It’s certainly within not just the broader landscape but the immediate landscape of the site itself.

“Where they plan to put this is completely inappropriate, and there are other options.

“You can’t turn the clock back, either.

“If they go ahead and excavate, a destructive act of taking a site apart, you can’t put it back together again.

“And it’s not enough for them to say geophysical surveys have been done because they don’t show everything. Certain types of features don’t show up.

“Ground and weather conditions on the day can also affect surveys.

“It’s the wrong location for a hotel, and it will harm the very thing that visitors want to come and see.

“I think it would be an appalling act if it went ahead. I think it would be something that would be deeply regretted over time.

“This incredible site, which has stood there for over a thousand years, will be forever impacted by this one decision.

“It’s not about people objecting to investment in Cashel; it’s about the location. It’s just wrong.”

The hotel has been contacted for a comment.