Company confirms man linked to ‘sickening’ Michaela McAreavey video ‘no longer employed’ by them

A Northern Ireland company has confirmed an employee who was caught on camera mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey is no longer employed by them.

Construction supplies company, The Norman Emerson Group, issued a statement saying they had been left “heartbroken and sickened” that their name had been associated with the controversial incident.

Earlier this month, detectives said they were examining the video showing a group of men singing a sectarian song mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey.

The 27-year-old was murdered while on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

One man has been interviewed over the video, and it’s understood the process will take weeks to determine if a crime has been committed.

The clip was believed to have been captured last month in an Orange Hall in Dundonald during a Northern Ireland centenary celebration.

A statement from the Norman Emerson group confirmed that the employee concerned was no longer employed with them.

“As a family run business, we have been devastated to have our name associated with attitudes that have no place in our society,” the statement read.

"We are heartbroken and sickened, and remain committed to promoting mutual respect and peace at all times.

“For almost 80 years, we have maintained strong connections with neighbours, customers and suppliers from all communities.

“We have welcomed the outpouring of support from our local community, and those who know us will understand how difficult the past two weeks have been for us on a deeply personal level.”

It continued: “Our thoughts remain first and foremost with John McAreavey and the Harte family, whose grief has been intensified in such a heinous way. Our hearts were broken for them in 2011, and are broken again now as their suffering has been deepened.

“We hope that they find comfort from all who continue to honour Michaela’s memory, and echo John McAreavey’s own words that, ‘hate can hurt, but never win’”.