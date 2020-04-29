BUSINESS Minister Heather Humphreys has said companies should be planning for how they can reopen as the Government finalises plans for gradually lifting the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ms Humphreys said businesses should start thinking about how they can reopen while adhering to public health guidelines and new norms like social distancing and regular hand washing.

"I'm saying to businesses that they should start thinking now about how they can reopen by implementing public health guidelines," Ms Humphreys said at Government Buildings on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, junior minister John Halligan has said there is a case for discussing whether restrictions could be lifted on a regional basis. The former Independent TD pointed out that half of all Covid-19 cases are in Dublin while in his home county of Waterford there are around 160 cases, with only seven people hospitalised in University Hospital Waterford and two in intensive care.

“I think it's something that may have to be looked at if this was to go on for longer than expected, but again, I am not asking politicians to make that decision,” he said, adding it should be done in consultation with medical experts.

Ms Humphreys said the Government would be guided by medical advice and that a decision will be taken on Friday as to what happens after the current restrictions expire next Tuesday, May 5.

She said her department was working with the Health and Safety Authority, the National Standards Authority of Ireland and the HSE on guidance and protocols for how people can return safely to work. She said the Government was also looking at how people can continue to work at home.

"What I would say to companies is be ready, be prepared and we want to work with you. We cannot go back until such time as we get the medical advice, and we want to make sure that our priority has always been and will continue to be public health," the Fine Gael Minister said.

"I do understand that there are many companies that are out there that are very anxious to get back to work and we certainly will be making a further decision on Friday. In the meantime, we have a plan, it will be finalised, as the Taoiseach has said, in the coming day and there will be an announcement this Friday.”

Both ministers were speaking at the announcement of €5m in funding for 26 research and innovation projects which will aid the national effort to combat the virus.

One project in UCD is getting €540k to create a "secure and reliable" supply of chemical reagents used in Covid-19 testing to the Ireland East Hospital Group that will enable 14k tests to be carried out in the east and over time they develop the capacity to "enable" 15k tests per day,” Ms Humphreys said.

She said she was working with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on a further package of supports for businesses who have been forced to reduce or close down their operations during the pandemic emergency.

Mr Halligan also suggested that the current Government should be allowed to remain in office “for another couple of months and see where we are” as removing ministers like Ms Humphreys, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Health Minister Simon Harris would be a “retrograde step”.

Speaking in relation to efforts by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to form a government with the Green Party, Mr Halligan said the green agenda may have to be “pushed aside” for the next few years in order to protect and create jobs post Covid-19.

“We may have to push some of that aside for the next couple of years, and I think the people of Ireland will respect that and accept that. Our job now will be to protect the jobs we have, create new jobs and protect those that have lost their jobs and if there's a huge cost to what the Greens are looking for, well, if I was in government, I wouldn’t accept it, but I'm not and I understand that the government has to be formed.”

Online Editors