Commuters voice anger at Irish Rail over its appeal to use off-peak trains

Records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveal how angry passengers asked if Irish Rail wanted them to lose their jobs.

Minister of State Finian McGrath also weighed in, forwarding correspondence from a furious constituent and asking what was being done about the "serious health and safety" issue of overcrowded trains.

The PeakTime website was launched in September to try to encourage commuters to be more flexible about which train they catch in a bid to avoid crowds.

However, it met with a fierce reaction from customers, with one describing it as "frankly an insult and condescending".

"It is the lack of departures and carriages that cause this overcrowding problem and [it] is an unacceptable level of service," wrote the passenger.

Mr McGrath forwarded another angry letter, which said the new PeakTime service was an "insult to the intelligence of commuters".

It said: "Nobody would travel on those overcrowded Darts at those times if they didn't have to, and I'm sure that people who work flexi hours have figured out themselves the less hazardous journey times."

Mr McGrath in his letter said he had "several anxious constituents" who were long-time service users that had to "battle" for a place on rush-hour trains.

In a personal letter back to the minister, Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade said there were plans to add 41 carriages to the commuter and intercity fleet in early 2022.

A further 300 carriages would be added as part of the ambitious Dart expansion plan, with the first carriages likely to enter service in 2024, he said.

Mr Meade said these "significant investments… were in motion to address the capacity constraints on our services".

Much of the ire of Irish Rail passengers came to the company via email and Facebook, with a number complaining the PeakTime.ie service was not even working on their phones.

"What an absolutely shambolic service," wrote one user. "Actually cannot believe the neck of [them]."

Another said: "Of course, I will just tell my boss to expect me when they see me. Change my roster to suit Irish Rail."

One furious passenger wrote: "Are you actually for real… please be late for work so we can fit more people on the train."

Another lamented that an ambitious plan for Dart underground had not been implemented when it was planned during the 2000s.

"This is what happens when your politicians are morons who get carted around in limos," they said.

Others were a little more constructive, with some suggesting Irish Rail should be talking to business owners about staggering work times.

"It's hardly [our] decision to travel at their horrible times," they said.

Users also criticised crime on Dart services and the frequent breakdown of accessible lifts.

"What time are there less muggers?" said one passenger.

Irish Independent