News Irish News

Tuesday 5 February 2019

Commuters to expect delays on M50 southbound following incident at Red Cow

Emergency services at the M50 incident (Photo: DFB)
Emergency services at the M50 incident (Photo: DFB)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M50 this morning.

The incident occurred on the M50 southbound just before junction 9 Red Cow.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene, where the two overtaking lanes were blocked.

They have confirmed there are no serious injuries.

M50 Dublin recovery services are on the scene.

The lanes are currently being cleared, but motorists have been warned of delays in the area.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News