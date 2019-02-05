Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M50 this morning.

Commuters to expect delays on M50 southbound following incident at Red Cow

The incident occurred on the M50 southbound just before junction 9 Red Cow.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene, where the two overtaking lanes were blocked.

They have confirmed there are no serious injuries.

We are on scene at an RTC on the @M50Dublin Southbound just before junction 9 Red Cow. The two overtaking lanes are blocked.@aaroadwatch @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/jfcfbBlbUW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 5, 2019

M50 Dublin recovery services are on the scene.

The lanes are currently being cleared, but motorists have been warned of delays in the area.

Online Editors