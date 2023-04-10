Commuters braced for logjam as Phoenix Park to close entirely for Joe Biden visit

Ballina woman Christina Forde outside her restaurant, Cupán Ceoil, ahead of Joe Biden's visit to Co Mayo later this week. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dublin’s Phoenix Park will close completely from 5pm on Wednesday to facilitate the visit of US president Joe Biden.

The closure will continue on Thursday and will play havoc with commuter traffic.

A OPW spokeswoman said: “The closure will be from Wednesday 5pm to Thursday 5pm.

"Access for essential staff working in the park will be provided but there will be no access to the public for 24-hour period.”

Thousands of vehicles and bikes use the park every day, and it is a main artery from the city centre to north-western suburbs including Blanchardstown, Castleknock and Clonsilla. Dublin Zoo will also be affected.

There had been partial closures, not a complete public exclusion, for the visits of other US presidents.

The Ukraine war situation is understood to be behind the unprecedented move to close the entire park.

The 5pm closure will make the return-leg of the rush hour more chaotic and there are likely to be longer journey times because vehicles will be displaced on to the Navan Road.

The same security concerns are believed to lie behind a decision that Mr Biden will use a helicopter to visit Carlingford, Co Louth, rather than taking a motorcade from Belfast through south Armagh and what was known as Bandit Country during the Troubles.

On Thursday, Mr Biden will visit his Irish counterpart, Michael D Higgins, at Áras an Uachtaráin, and then address both Houses of the Oireachtas at Leinster House.

He will later be hosted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a banquet at Farmleigh House, the state guesthouse, which is connected to Phoenix Park, although lying just outside the walls.

On Friday evening, Mr Biden will be in Co Mayo and address crowds outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone wishing to attend should register online at ie.usembassy.gov.

Many details on Mr Biden’s schedule of events, overnight arrangements and transportation are still being restricted for security reasons but will be announced soon.

One indication of the security climate is that Irish journalists who normally work in Leinster House will have to undergo Covid antigen tests at Dublin Castle before being bussed back into the parliamentary campus.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday he thought it was going to be very good visit.

“Certainly, from our point of view, it’s an opportunity to cement relations between the US and Ireland, even though they’ve probably never been better,” he told RTÉ radio.

“Our political relationship, and our economic, cultural and family ties are really strong and enduring.

“Certainly, since President John F Kennedy there hasn’t been as Irish an American president as Joe Biden, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming him home.”

Mr Varadkar said the visit required “a lot of co-ordination”, which had included contact with the UK government due to Mr Biden’s visit to the North, where he will meet UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.