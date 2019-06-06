News Irish News

Thursday 6 June 2019

Commuter delays as hundreds attend anti-Trump demonstration in Dublin

Stan Simberg, from New York, who travelled to the UK and Ireland to protest against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to UK and Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Stan Simberg, from New York, who travelled to the UK and Ireland to protest against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to UK and Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Elizabeth Jaimes, from Kildare (Mexican-American) taking part in the protest against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of Trump baby blimp during protest against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
6 Jun 2019; General view of Trump baby blimp during protest against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of protesters against the visit of USA president Donald Trump to Ireland. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Denise Calnan

Denise Calnan

Commuters in the capital are experiencing massive delays this evening hundreds attend an anti-Trump demonstration.

The protest kicked off at 6pm from the Garden of Remembrance on Dublin's northside, before moving towards O'Connell Street.

The capital's main thoroughfare as well as Parnell Square North and East are blocked.

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes if possible.

One protester, Stan Simberg, travelled especially from New York to protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump to UK and Ireland.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News