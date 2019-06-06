Commuter delays as hundreds attend anti-Trump demonstration in Dublin

Commuters in the capital are experiencing massive delays this evening hundreds attend an anti-Trump demonstration.

The protest kicked off at 6pm from the Garden of Remembrance on Dublin's northside, before moving towards O'Connell Street.

The capital's main thoroughfare as well as Parnell Square North and East are blocked.

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes if possible.

One protester, Stan Simberg, travelled especially from New York to protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump to UK and Ireland.

Online Editors