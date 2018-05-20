Commuter chaos as DART service disruption to last all week following fire

Services have been suspended all weekend between Dalkey and Bray/Greystones after fire damage to signalling equipment on Friday.

As a result, there will be no rail services between Greystones and Bray. There will be limited bus transfers available between Greystones/Bray for DART services. A bus transfer will also be in operation for Rosslare/Wexford services.

There will be limited DART services running from Bray to Dalkey, however commuters have been warned there will be a reduced timetable and capacity, while journey time will be increased. It will take 30 minutes for the DART to travel from Bray to Dalkey.