Commuter chaos as DART service disruption to last all week following fire
Commuters have been warned to expect severe curtailment of services as DART disruption caused by a fire on Friday is set to last all week.
Services have been suspended all weekend between Dalkey and Bray/Greystones after fire damage to signalling equipment on Friday.
As a result, there will be no rail services between Greystones and Bray. There will be limited bus transfers available between Greystones/Bray for DART services. A bus transfer will also be in operation for Rosslare/Wexford services.
There will be limited DART services running from Bray to Dalkey, however commuters have been warned there will be a reduced timetable and capacity, while journey time will be increased. It will take 30 minutes for the DART to travel from Bray to Dalkey.
Morning services operating will be:
06.30 Bray to Howth
07.00 Bray to Howth
07.30 Bray to Connolly
08.00 Bray to Connolly
08.30 Bray to Connolly
Southbound services will terminate at Dalkey during the morning peak.
Off-peak services will be:
09.00, 10.00, 11.00, 12.00, 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 16.00 Bray to Dalkey.
09.30, 10.30, 11.30, 12.30, 13.30, 14.30, 15.30, 16.30 Dalkey to Bray.
Evening peak services will be:
16.05 Malahide to Bray (departs Dalkey 17.00, arrives Bray 17.30)
16.45 Howth to Bray (departs Dalkey 17.41, arrives Bray 18.10)
17.15 Howth to Bray (departs Dalkey 18.16, arrives Bray 18.45)
18.00 Howth to Bray (departs Dalkey 19.00, arrives Bray 19.30)
18.45 Howth to Bray (departs Dalkey 19.41, arrives Bray 20.10)
There will be no DART services from Dalkey to Bray after the evening peak to allow repair works.
Customers should note Dublin Bus will continue to accept rail tickets at all times for journeys to/from areas south of Dalkey. Customers can connect to/from Dublin Bus services in city centre, Blackrock and Dun Laoghaire.
Online Editors