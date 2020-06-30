Community service 'more effective than prison for stopping reoffending'

Research: Professor Ian O’Donnell believes there are persuasive arguments for less use of prison as a punishment, particularly for less serious offences

Short terms of imprisonment have been found to be less effective than suspended sentences and community service when it comes to tackling reoffending, a leading criminologist has said.

Professor Ian O'Donnell said there were "persuasive" arguments for less use of prison as a punishment, particularly for less serious offences.

He also said treatment programmes that improved self-control and critical reasoning, as well as proper employment post-release, had been shown to decrease recidivism among offenders.

The UCD professor is one of the country's leading experts in the area and recently conducted a review of international evidence on recidivism and policy responses for the Department of Justice.

Speaking at a lecture held by the Association for Criminal Justice Research and Development (ACJRD) yesterday, Prof O'Donnell said nobody was saying prison wasn't necessary as a last resort.

But he added: "There is a growing body of evidence that short terms of imprisonment are less effective in terms of reducing recidivism than suspended sentences or community service."

Almost half of people jailed in Ireland relapse into criminal behaviour after being released from prison.

CSO data shows 45.8pc of prisoners released in 2012 reoffended within three years of their release, while 43.3pc of offenders managed by the Probation Service in 2013 reoffended within three years.

"Breaking the cycle of offending is pressing for societies everywhere. It isn't just an Irish issue," said Prof O'Donnell.

"It is essential for promoting community safety and community vitality, for controlling expenditure on criminal justice, which is substantial, and for minimising the collateral consequences for offenders and for their families."

He cited a major study in Holland that followed 4,000 former inmates after their release. Half of them had received community service and the other half a short term of imprisonment.

"The Dutch research team found significantly lower rates of recidivism for those who were sentenced to community service as opposed to those who were imprisoned. They found, over a five-year follow-up, community service led to a reduction in recidivism of 46.8pc, compared to imprisonment," he said.

The lecture audience was told a Norwegian study found that having a financially and socially productive way to fill the day, as opposed to being idle and in receipt of benefits, was significantly associated with reduced recidivism.

However, he cautioned that finding work for ex-offenders didn't necessarily automatically trigger a cessation, with jobs tending to be grasped by former prisoners who had already made up their minds to turn their back on crime.

Prof O'Donnell said there were other international findings that were "promising" but would need further scrutiny. These included research indicating ex-prisoners who believed they were treated fairly by the justice system were less likely to reoffend.

Other research in England and Wales showed ex-offenders released early on parole were re-convicted less frequently than prisoners who were held until the end of their sentence.

Prof O'Donnell was speaking at the ACJRD's annual Martin Tansey Memorial Lecture, held in honour of the late former probation service leader, who was an advocate of community sanctions and giving offenders a second chance.

Irish Independent