Community rallies to support heartbroken family of teen who died in M8 motorway crash

Johnny Foley (16) from Togher, Cork, who died while travelling as a passenger in stolen car driven by his friend which went the wrong way down the motorway in Cork.

A community rallied to support the heartbroken family of a 16 year old boy who died in a horrific collision on the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway which left four others injured.

The Requiem Mass took place today (Wednesday) of John 'Johnny' Foley (16) in Ballyphehane, Cork four days after the tragic collision at Ballybeg outside Mitchelstown in north Cork.

Prayers were offered for all those injured in the collision as the Togher and Ballyphehane communities rallied to support Mr Foley's heartbroken family.

The teen is survived by his parents, Michael and Maggie, stepmother mother Lilly-Ann, and siblings Michael, Luke, James, Mary-Ellen and Lisa.

He is also deeply mourned by his grandparents James and Bridget, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Mr Foley's Requiem Mass took place in the Church of the Assumption in Ballyphehane with his burial later taking place at St James' Cemetery in Chetwynd.

He was a front seat passenger in a stolen Toyota Corolla car being driven by another teen.

The vehicle was travelling the wrong way on the M8 motorway when it was involved in a head-on collision with a Kia being driven by a woman on her way to Cork Airport.

The woman, the only occupant of her car, suffered serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

She remains in a serious condition in CUH.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla and three passengers, all in their teens, were taken to CUH with serious injuries.

It is understood the Toyota had reached speeds of 175km/h prior to it driving down the M8 in the incorrect direction and colliding with the car driven by the female motorist.

The driver of the car - a 17 year old who was originally based in Dublin - broke his leg in the incident.

A 16 year old male, a 19 year old male and a 13 year old female also incurred serious injuries in the incident.

All were from the Cork area.

Mitchelstown Gardaí are investigating the incident and have urged members of the public who witnessed the collision, particularly those who are in possession of dash cam footage, to contact them.

Gardaí are also examining CCTV security camera footage from business premises in north Cork which are believed to have captured the movements of the stolen vehicle in the minutes before the tragedy.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is carrying out its own probe into the incident as there was an interaction between gardaí and the car driven by the teenager prior to the collision between the two cars.

It is understood that gardai had been in pursuit of the stolen car which was travelling at excessive speeds.

However, the pursuit ended when the car was driven the wrong way down the motorway.