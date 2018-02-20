Community left reeling at sudden death of young man (26)

The sudden death of a young man has left a local community stunned - and is the second sudden death of a young person to hit the area in recent weeks.

The devastated family of Eugene Boyle (26) are waiting on post-mortem results after he passed away suddenly at his home in the Derry town of Dungiven on Sunday.

Ann Brolly, a friend of the family, said the whole town has been left reeling at the sad news. She said: "This is such shocking news and dreadful for Eugene's parents Sean and Martina waiting to find out what happened.

"Martina works in the local credit union and is at the heart of the Dungiven community so everyone has been left reeling at the news. Everyone will want to do whatever they can to help the family though this terrible ordeal." Mr Boyle is survived by his brother Kevin and sister Shauna, who is understood to be making her way home to Dungiven from Australia, where she now lives.

This is the second time a young person from Dungiven has died suddenly in a matter of weeks. Shauna McSorley (20), who worked as a classroom assistant at Gaelscoil Leim, passed away unexpectedly last month. Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said it has been a tough time for everyone.

He said: "First and foremost I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family of Eugene Boyle. "He was a quiet young man who kept himself to himself but was a part of the community of Dungiven and his death will be felt by everyone living here.

"His death has been particularly shocking coming so soon after the sudden death of Shauna McSorley.

"I have no doubt the people of Dungiven will rally around the Boyle family and offer them any help and support they need during this very difficult time."

The wake and funeral arrangements for Mr Boyle will be announced later.

