An investigation is under way into the death of a man following a house fire in west Cork yesterday.

Community in shock as man killed by blaze at farmhouse

Gardaí and the fire service were called to the scene in Shanagh near Dunmanway at around 10.30am after a blaze was reported coming from the remote farmhouse.

It is believed firefighters recovered the body of a man in his 40s from an upstairs bedroom while they were tackling the fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full technical examination was carried out as gardaí attempted to establish how the fire started, however preliminary examinations suggest that no foul play was involved.

The body of the man was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem was scheduled to take place later today.

This will establish the cause of death, along with formally identifying the man.

A local representative, who did not want to be named, told the Irish Independent that the remote west Cork community was in a state of grief.

"It's just such a terrible tragedy and although I did not know this man personally, my heart goes out to his family and loved ones," the local person said.

"I could certainly smell the smoke and I knew something was wrong when I heard all the sirens of the fire trucks and Garda cars.

"It came to everyone's shock that a local member of our community has died in such a horrific way. God knows how this fire started, but I'm sure gardaí will make good progress in their investigation.

"We're all very upset."

Clonakilty gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the fire to contact them.

"Investigations into this fire are ongoing, but at this stage we're not treating it as suspicious," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí remain at the scene where a full technical examination is under way.

"Any witnesses are asked to contact Clonakilty garda station on 023-8821570."

It is the second case of a fatal house fire in west Cork in recent months.

In July, a 59-year-old man was killed when a fire broke out at his house on High Street, Drimoleague, in the early hours of the morning.

Irish Independent