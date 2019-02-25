A community is in mourning after a teenage boy was killed and four others injured after a car crashed into a wall in the early hours of yesterday.

A community is in mourning after a teenage boy was killed and four others injured after a car crashed into a wall in the early hours of yesterday.

Community in shock as boy (16) killed after driving car into wall

Gardaí are investigating the crash which occurred near 'The Nine Stones', Mount Leinster, Borris, Co Carlow, yesterday morning.

The young victim has been named locally as Eamon Kavanagh (16), from Myshall, Co Carlow.

Eamon was driving the car when it hit the wall at around 5am on Sunday. Four other occupants were in the car at the time.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The site where the young man crashed is a cattle grid with walls either side of it on Mount Leinster.

Impact

The wall along the right-hand side of the grid was noticeably damaged from the impact of the vehicle the teen had been driving.

Conditions on Saturday night in the area were described locally as "seriously foggy". The stretch of road was closed but had opened again yesterday afternoon following a forensic examination of the scene.

Another of the occupants is in a serious condition in hospital, while the others incurred less serious injuries.

They were taken to St Luke's Hospital and Waterford General Hospital.

One of the occupants is believed to have raised the alarm using their mobile phone and contacted emergency services.

Cllr Denis Foley, whose cousin was also involved in the horrific crash, said the tight-knit community had been left devastated by the news.

Mr Foley said his cousin received minor injuries in the crash.

"I want to sympathise with all the families concerned and a member of my own family included, who was lucky to escape it.

"But it's really unfortunate that young people were out for a night out enjoying themselves and they end up like this," he said.

Another local resident told the Irish Independent there was "great shock" in the area after the past few days.

He said that prayers were said at yesterday morning's Mass.

However, the identities were not released at the Mass because some of the family members were still unaware.

The teenager was the son of James and Jennifer Kavanagh, who appeared in court last week on animal cruelty charges.

James Kavanagh (48) was given a three-year prison term on Friday after pleading guilty to 30 counts of causing or allowing animal cruelty on his property at Raheenleigh, Myshall, Co Carlow, in April 2015.

His wife was given a 12-month suspended sentence after she admitted 30 counts of allowing animal cruelty on the property, relating to 15 specific animals.

Irish Independent