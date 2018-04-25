A close-knit village in Co Mayo is in mourning today following the tragic death of a local father-of-one who died in a road traffic accident this morning just minutes after dropping his daughter off to school.

Community in mourning after father-of-one killed in accident minutes after school run

The man, aged in his 50s, has not been named pending notification of next of kin.

However, local councillor Michael Holmes, from Mulranny, Co Mayo, confirmed that the deceased is a local man who works in the area and was well known and liked by local residents. It’s understood he had just dropped his young daughter off to school during the morning school run around 9am when the tragedy occurred.

The accident happened on the N59 main Mulranny to Newport Road when his vehicle struck a stationary trailer parked in a lay-by. Mr Holmes said the stretch of road where the accident occurred is a straight road and no other vehicle was involved.

One possibility being investigated is that the driver may have suffered a heart attack or some other health condition that caused him to veer off the road. A manager at the man’s workplace said that “everyone is numb” with grief.

Online Editors