Community health teams to deal with outbreaks in schools

New community health teams devoted to contact tracing and dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools will be rolled out after the midterm break.

The news comes amid growing concerns from principals and teacher unions about delays in schools being notified of positive cases and a lack of clear guidance.

The Department of Education announced the rollout of a national network of public health teams made up of public health professionals and education officials, who will assist and advise schools with Covid-19 outbreaks.

The new regime aims to lessen the time it takes to alert schools to close contacts of positive cases and support principals in finding substitute teachers and special needs assistants in cases linked to Covid-19 absences.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, at the Health Service Executive, said the new support system would be the first port of contact for schools.

"There will be specific teams in each community health organisation for schools to contact for any advice they need, be it individual cases or an assessment of the whole school or on the designation of close contacts," he said.

Dr Henry said the positivity rate of 2.7/2.8pc after testing of 16,000 pupils and teachers indicated that schools were not a major driver of transmission.

"The positivity rate, which is some reassurance, is considerably lower than the community transmission rate. Infection that arises in a student is more likely than not to have been acquired in the community," he added.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said it was essential the public health school teams were properly resourced and called for clarity on the definition on a close contact within schools.

"On foot of our represent- ations to Government, local HSE school teams are being established and they must be well resourced and trained to ensure they can provide a high-quality support service to our schools moving forward," he said. "In our view, the definition of a close contact in wider society should apply within the school setting."

Irish Independent