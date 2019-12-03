Local community groups will be entitled to a share of the profits if they take on renewable energy generation projects on their own or in conjunction with large energy suppliers, according to the Department of Environment.

Community groups to get chance to generate own energy

Environment Minister Richard Bruton yesterday announced what he described as a "flagship" Government initiative to "de-carbonise our electricity grid, harness our natural resources and bring renewable energy into the heart of our communities".

The Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) would replace the existing subsidy system for renewable energy suppliers.

For the first time, local community groups will be invited to take part in what will be an auction or bidding process to supply renewable energy that will be harnessed to the national grid in exchange for receiving guaranteed prices for the electricity they generate.

