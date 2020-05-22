Community gardaí deliver food and essentials from idle Center Parcs to Capuchin Day Centre

The Garda Community Policing Unit in Longford provided the Center Parcs goods to nursing homes across the county over the last two months

The Garda Community Policing Unit in Longford were involved in a very special trip to the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin city centre in which they delivered food and other items from Center Parcs to the centre.

Since the the Covid-19 crisis began they have been at the forefront of reassuring scared communities that the gardai are still active and present through using social media, high visibility beat and bike patrols and in regular visits to community leaders.

For the Longford unit, one relationship in particular has proven very beneficial to isolated and vulnerable groups in the community.

General manager of Center Parcs contacted the community gardai to donate produce from their stores to those in need. With Center Parcs closed, the food and other products in it were lying idle.

Over the past two months, the unit has provided the Center Parcs goods to nursing homes across Co Longford, to children's care homes, homeless shelters, older persons groups and to the local asylum centre in Longford town.

Last week, Center Parcs donated several thousand euro of goods, including baby formula, that the Longford gardai brought to the Capuchin Centre in Dublin.

Distributing over a thousand meals a day, the centre provides a much needed resource to the most vulnerable families in the capital.

The Longford gardai met staff there, including Alan Bailey, a former garda sergeant who has volunteered at the centre for almost 40 years.

There they were given a tour of the facilities and shown the work of the centre.

According to Sgt Lionel Mullally, the Center Parcs have been very generous in working with them and in supporting the most needy groups in Longford and the Community Policing Unit were delighted to help out.

Online Editors