Community employment scheme workers vote to accept 5pc pay rise: ‘first increase in a decade’ for many

SIPTU members protesting at the Department of Social Protection offices in Dublin in July.

WORKERS on community employment and job schemes are set for a 5pc pay rise this year.

Siptu and Fórsa members working in organisations funded by the Department of Social Protection have voted in favour of the increase.

They include supervisors, assistant supervisors and team leaders on CE schemes, Job Initiative schemes, Rural Social schemes and job placement scheme, Tús.

The deal includes a pay rise of 3pc backdated to April 1 and 2pc from November 1 this year.

It keeps pace with predictions for inflation this year to average 5pc, which is lower than previous forecasts.

However, union officials said this is the first pay rise for more than a decade for many of the workers.

The deal was agreed at talks at the Workplace Relations Commission after the community workers took industrial action last year.

Siptu said its members backed the deal by an overwhelming majority, while Fórsa members voted 82pc in favour of the deal.

Brendan Carr, Siptu community sector organiser, said the pay rise is a very well deserved and long awaited one.

He said it includes a new process for determining workers’ pay in future.

Mr Carr said the deal unfortunately applies solely to community sector workers in organisations funded by the Department of Social Protection.

He said community workers in other organisations funded by different government departments and agencies need a pay increase just as much as their colleagues.

“We will continue to bring their demands to government and will not hesitate to carry out further industrial action to secure pay justice for them,” he said.

Tony Martin, Fórsa official, said the workers provide an essential range of services in their communities, but haven’t seen a pay improvement in a long time.

“While this is a welcome outcome of the WRC process, the proposals on a mechanism for future pay engagement is really very significant,” he said.

He said it means the union can begin discussions on the link between project funding and remuneration this year.

Mr Martin said these discussions will take account of cost-of-living and “related” pay increases.

“Should agreement not be possible the parties will have recourse to a WRC conciliation process,” he said. “Perhaps most significantly, the agreed mechanism will be subject to review in the first half of 2027.”