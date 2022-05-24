Community devastated after father-of-two dies in road roller vehicle incident

The driver of the steam roller, Peter Murphy, who was in his 50s, died at the scene on Monday morning

A father-of-two has died following an incident involving a road roller work vehicle in Co Monaghan.

The incident occurred at around 9.45am on Monday morning at Shankhill, Smithboro.

The driver of the steam roller, Peter Murphy, who was in his 50s, died at the scene on Monday morning.

It is understood that the local man may have become suddenly ill while driving the vehicle.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Pat Treanor said the community is devastated and shocked.

“My sympathies are expressed with his wife and children and workmates,” he added.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of Peter Murphy following an accident.

“Predeceased by his parents Pat Peter and Phyllis.

“Sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, children Tadhg and Róisín, sisters Geraldine, Claire, Faye and Kathryn, mother in law Nora, father in law Jim Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

Mr Murphy will repose at his home this evening, before a removal on Thursday for a funeral mass at 3pm at St. Michael's Church, Corcaghan.

Gardaí investigating the incident, which occurred on Monday morning, have launched an appeal for witnesses.

“At approximately 9:45am, gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a road roller work vehicle that occurred at Shankhill, Smithboro, Co Monaghan,” a garda spokesperson said.

"A man in his 50s, the driver of the steam roller, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, where a post-mortem will take place.

“The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators. It has since been completed.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that it is aware of the incident and it has also launched an investigation.