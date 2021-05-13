Communion is not a ‘one-day event’, archbishop says as he criticises sidelining of religion on school curriculum

Communions and Confirmations are not a “one day ‘school event’ organised in a local church,” the leader of the catholic church in Dublin has warned parents and schools.

Archbishop Dermot Farrell on Thursday also criticised the suggestion in the Draft Primary Curriculum Framework that Religious Education could be left out of a school curriculum as “a backward step”.

Speaking to the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association’s (CPSMA) annual conference, which represents the boards of management of the over 2,800 catholic primary schools in the country, Dr Farrell described religious education as “important”.

He told parents that when they enrolled their children in the parish for these sacraments, they were enrolling them on a lifelong journey and registering them “for initiation into the life of the parish community” as well as “committing to becoming step by step an engaged disciple of Jesus and an active member of the Church, supported on this journey by the school”.

On the place of religious education in catholic schools, Dr Farrell said it was “central” and that the curriculum should facilitate it “generously and with ease, not simply as a possible add-on”. He criticised any suggestion that it could be “be separated out” of the curriculum.

The Archbishop of Dublin also defended ‘Flourish’, a new resource for Relationships and Sexuality Education for Catholic primary schools as something which “celebrates life and love”.

Admitting that there was “always the risk of life-sapping ideology”, he said this was the opposite of the wellbeing, vibrancy, and hope that Flourish set out to nurture.

The resource, which caters from Junior Infants to Sixth Class, includes lessons on topics like safe internet usage, puberty and LGBTQI people.

An introductory document to the resource entitled ‘The vision for RSE in catholic primary schools’ says on the issue of gay and other LGBTQI people that the Catholic school must consider these topics within a moral framework that reflects the teachings of the Church, and that the Church’s teaching in relation to marriage between a man and a woman cannot be omitted.

In his address, Dr Farrell said that the resource material “clearly states that any young person grappling with questions around their own gender identity or sexual orientation is be treated with the utmost care and respect” and that it addresses the issue of family type and acknowledges that love is at the heart of family life, no matter what type of family it is.

Elsewhere, the Church leader, who is patron over 90pc of Catholic primary schools in the country’s largest diocese, appealed to Boards of Management to be welcoming of a request from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and the Department of Education and Skills to open an Autism Spectrum Disorder unit in their school so that children can be educated locally with their family and friends.

He paid tribute to the efforts of parents and schools during the lockdown noting: “Parents have come through the experience of home-schooling to a new awareness of the vital role of the school and the teacher” and praising schools which “really went the extra mile.”