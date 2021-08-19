‘Commitment’ to events industry questioned, no easing of restrictions until end of September

A Fianna Fáil senator has questioned the Government's “commitment” to reopening the arts and live events industries, as it emerged there will be no major easing of restrictions until the end of September.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said he didn’t know why there didn’t appear to be the same commitment to open these industries in comparison to others when Ireland has “one of the highest vaccination rates in the world”.

Mr Byrne said he saw “no reason why” antigen testing couldn’t be used as a means to facilitate more live events as is the case in Denmark, Sweden and other nations, and said he - as well as other party colleagues - has raised the issue with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“There’s no reason why you can’t have people arrive at a theatre or live event and show their cert to prove they’re vaccinated when they’re showing their ticket into the event.

"That’s what we are asking and that’s what we expect to see coming. I would welcome Minister Martin to come out and clarify why this isn’t happening,” Senator Byrne told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny.

This comes as the vast majority of existing coronavirus restrictions are expected to stay in place until at least the end of September, to allow students in schools and colleges to return to classrooms.

Confirmations and communions will be permitted next month, but it is unlikely that indoor live entertainment will be given the green light to resume.

A spokesperson for the Events Industry Alliance has said the lack of progress in securing a reopening date for the sector was “just not good enough”.

While Dan McDonnell acknowledged Minister Catherine Martin’s efforts, he said 35,000 full-time employees in the industry were left “deeply disappointed” by the lack of progress.

He said the Alliance is pushing for Minister Martin to sit on the cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee so that she can “have an influence when decisions on the reopening of the events industry are being made”.

The minister requested to attend at least the next two meetings in a bid to progress the reopening of the live events sector. She is understood to be furious that a roadmap that she presented to the committee for reopening the sector was ignored early next month.

Independent.ie can also reveal that in a highly-anticipated meeting with the music industry on Tuesday afternoon, she urged musicians to lobby her own ministerial colleagues.

“It would certainly help matters if she was on it, she’s doing everything she can but the fact of the matter is..we have 35,000 in full-time employment. It’s an industry worth €3.5bn - it’s not small change,” Mr McDonnell said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We have tens of thousands of people on the sidelines waiting to come back to work and we need answers now. The people who can give us those answers are Taoiseach Micheál Martin, an Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“We want to acknowledge the fact that Minister Martin took the time to meet with our industry representatives, however, we were dismayed and totally disappointed as to why the Taoiseach, Tánaiste or Minister Donnelly didn’t attend.”

Dan said it was “imperative” there is meaningful engagement and cross collaboration among departments going forward.

Mr McDonnell said he has the utmost confidence that the industry can reopen safely as Irish events professionals are among “the best in the world” and deal daily with the health and safety of people that attend events.

“People are the engine behind our product and if you don’t look after your people, then you have no business. It is imperative that decision-making people in any events...takes health and safety in consideration”.

The Restaurants' Association of Ireland has also called for a plan for the return of “normalisation” in their industry, with spokesperson Adrian Cummins saying the food and drink industry would “collapse” should Government not extend supports for businesses as long as any restrictions on indoor dining are in place.

“If it’s going to be a slow, phased-out approach until Christmas or next March or even after that, then tell us and supports should remain in place. We will need supports or the industry could collapse. That’s what is going to happen if restrictions are in place but businesses will have to trade normally with no supports in place,” Mr Cummins said on the same programme.