Commissioner Drew Harris admits children put at risk after garda failed to investigate child sex abuse allegations

The Garda Commissioner acknowledged that children were put at risk after a member of the gardai failed to properly investigate allegations of serious child sex abuse.

Details of a specific complaint about the garda handling of the allegations were revealed in the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) 2021 annual report, published today.

A garda was sanctioned after being found to have failed to properly investigate allegations of childhood sexual abuse, leaving a suspected offender “to remain a risk to children,” the report shows.

The garda ombudsman found there was a “protracted period” where “very little action was taken” to launch an investigation despite a comprehensive report being sent to gardaí.

A victim of childhood sexual abuse had reported allegations to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) but as the complaint was in relation to incidents which occurred in Ireland, the GMP referred the matter to An Garda Síochána.

The GMP sent a comprehensive report to the Gardaí but GSOC found there was a protracted period “where very little action was taken to conduct an investigation or to deal with the suspected offender, thereby leaving him to remain a risk to children”.

A GSOC investigator was appointed to undertake a disciplinary investigation and the Garda member concerned was found to be in neglect of duty on two counts, and sanctioned accordingly, GSOC said.

The garda was found in breach of discipline for “failure to properly investigate allegations of childhood sexual abuse” and also for “failure to communicate with the victim on the progress of the investigation”, the ‘GSOC in Transition’ report states.

Speaking at the passing out of 102 new Gardai at the Garda Training College in Templemore, Co Tipperary, Commissioner Harris said he “entirely accepts” Gardai failed to properly investigate the matter.

“That shouldn’t have happened, that family deserved a far better response, so in no way am I saying that it was good enough, I’m not even remotely suggesting that,” said Commissioner Harris.

“There was an individual failure, so we don’t accept that it was good enough ourselves, and we have addressed that,” he said.

Asked if he accepted GSOC findings that children were left “at risk” due to garda inaction in the case, Mr Harris replied: “Yes, we acknowledge that, and we take that very, very seriously”.

The Commissioner said it was another “learning” curve for gardai, and that measures such as extra resources in “specialist officers” trained in dealing with child sex abuse cases had been put in place to try to prevent similar failures.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “As the Commissioner said, this should not have happened and it is very regrettable. It is important to note that GSOC investigated the complaint it received about this incident and disciplinary procedures were followed within An Garda Siochana.”

Today’s report also states that GSOC received 59 referrals where ’the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of or serious harm to a person’. Thirty-four of these referrals related to fatalities.

Nine related to a death following garda contact, six related to deaths of people while in garda custody (including people hospitalised while in custody), five related to deaths of people during garda pursuits and two related to sexual offences.

There were 557 investigations launched by the policing watchdog into the conduct of Gardaí last year. Convictions were secured in 2021 against gardaí for sexual assault, assault and theft across five criminal cases but forward by GSOC.

There were also 60 findings of disciplinary breaches by GSOC, resulting in the sanction of offending Gardaí by the Garda Commissioner, the report states.

Some of the disciplinary breaches included “failure to investigate allegations of abuse; discreditable conduct; failures in securing evidence; abuse of authority,”.

Commenting on the increase in complains, Commoner Harris said he was “very concerned about making sure the behaviour of gardai is of the highest standard and that any garda should in effect be trusted to the ends of the earth”.

Minister McEntee told reporters she was “not overly concerned” about the increase in complaints against Garda members.

“I do genuinely think that a lot of it is the fact that more people are coming forward because they’re aware of GSOC,” added Minister McEntee.