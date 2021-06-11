Commission on Mother and Baby Homes faces criticism for refusing to attend Oireachtas committee hearing to discuss report

The Commission on Mother and Baby Homes have been criticised for refusing to attend an Oireachtas Committee hearing to discuss their report.

Former chair of the Commission Yvonne Murphy wrote to the Oireachtas Committee on Children to say they will not be appearing as they feared their work could be “put in peril” by appearing before members “whose rush to judgement without due process, is already a matter of record”.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the Commission’s decision was “disappointing” and he urged them to reconsider their position.

“Attendance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee would have offered a further opportunity to clarify recently generated uncertainty, along with deeper questions regarding how the information contained in the Confidential Committee testimonies contributed to the general findings of the Commission’s Report,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“The Government is very conscious of the need to ensure that the lived experiences of the 550 who attended before the Confidential Committee are clearly heard and understood as part of our history. I have stated that I believe survivors, and this belief must be demonstrated,” he added.

Read More

The minister said he is working on proposals to formally recognise testimony given to the Commission’s Confidential Committee. Mr O’Gorman noted the Commission said evidence given to their Confidential Committee had not been discarded as had been suggested after Prof Mary Daly’s controversial appearance at an webinar organised by Oxford University.

The Irish Times reported that in her letter to the Committee former Justice Murphy said the accounts given by survivors were “very much taken into account by the commission” and were reported “in a manner that preserved confidentiality in the lengthy confidential committee report”.

“It is not true to say that the testimonies of the women were ‘discounted’ or ‘discarded’ by the Commission. Prof Daly did not say this. Others did,” she added.

Ms Murphy also said: “The independence, procedures and safeguards under which the commission carried out its investigation and its carefully considered conclusions would be set at nought by an appearance before your committee and in circumstances especially where prejudgement is already manifest.”

She said the Commission “stand over its report which speaks for itself and must be read in its entirety”.

“Almost as soon as the commission had been established, some organisations that advocated on behalf of interested parties were immediately disappointed that the vehicle of a commission of investigation had been chosen.

“That opposition continued throughout the lifetime of the commission and beyond and, not unpredictably, those same organisations now call on the government to repudiate the final report,” she added.

Mr O’Gorman said the Government will continue to work to provide redress for survivors, deliver the Birth Information and Tracing legislation, a national records and memorialisation centre and all other commitments made following the publication of the Commission Report.

In a statement this evening, Aitheantas which campaigns for adoptee identity rights, said: “This has been a very difficult time for all stakeholders. For those who gave evidence to the Commission in good faith – it is very disappointing, but it is also difficult for those who could not give testimony or evidence on matters that directly affect them.

“We feel that following the refusal of the Commission members to discuss the report, and bearing in mind the legitimate concerns raised regarding the report, that the only alternative to address this matter is a new investigation. One that examines all homes, all agencies and all institutions concerned with historical domestic adoption, especially those who were outside the original remit, and also analyses survivor testimony and incorporates same into a new report.

“This is the way forward. This is what we have do to if we want to live up to our promises of addressing our history and not hiding it.”

Separately, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Deputy Kathleen Funchion said the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission cannot stand and must be repudiated.

She warned that the Commissioners have treated survivors with ‘absolute contempt’ following their refusal to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Children.

Ms Funchion, who is chair of the Oireachtas Committee, said: “It is clear that the Mother and Baby Homes report cannot stand and must be repudiated. The Commissioners' work has been severely undermined by their recent actions and survivors no longer have confidence in their work.

"Last week I wrote to the Commissioners and invited them to come before the Committee to answer vital questions about the way in which the report was handled. This followed my previous invitation in January which they had declined.

“As I outlined to the Commissioners, it is not unreasonable for survivors to get answers to questions they have about a report which has such profound implications for their lives.

“I was shocked to hear through media reports this afternoon that this invitation has been declined.

“By declining my invitation, the Commissioners are missing an opportunity to be open, transparent and answer questions survivors have about the processes used in their report. I believe that such a step would have been to the benefit for all involved.

“It is now clear that the report cannot stand and must be repudiated. Survivors need solutions and action must be taken in consultation with survivors to put a plan in place to address this.

“I intend to raise at the Oireachtas Committee on Children next week how we can take steps in close consultation with survivors to put solutions in place urgently around the repudiation of the report.”

Read More



