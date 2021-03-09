Commission examining future of Irish media 'unanimously' backs Alan Rusbridger following Greenslade controversy

Guardian handout photo of Guardian Editor Alan Rusbridger (left) holding the first copy of the new look Guardian newspaper with Chief Executive Carolyn McCall at the company's East London Print Works Sunday September 11, 2005.

THE Commission examining the future of Irish media has “unanimously” backed former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger despite calls from IRA abuse victim Máiría Cahill for his removal.

Mr Rusbridger was editor of The Guardian when media commentator Roy Greenslade wrote an article in 2014 questioning the credibility of a BBC Spotlight programme about Ms Cahill's case. Mr Greenslade has recently disclosed details of his long-held support for the IRA's armed campaign.

In the wake of this Ms Cahill has appealed to both the Taoiseach and Media Minister Catherine Martin to remove Mr Rusbridger from the Future of Media Commission.

Ms Martin told RTÉ’s News at One earlier that she is still considering the matter, but in a statement issued through the Government Press Office on Tuesday afternoon, the Commission said: “The Members of the Future of the Media Commission unanimously support the continued membership of Alan Rusbridger on the Commission.

“We believe that it was important for Alan and The Guardian to apologise to Máiría Cahill, who has exposed important issues of media standards and transparency. These issues will continue to form part of the Commission’s ongoing work.”

Ms Cahill reacted angrily to the statement, saying on Twitter that it was “appalling” that it had been issued in advance of her hearing back from the Minister.

“That is unethical in itself,” she wrote.

Mr Martin’s spokesman declined to comment on Ms Cahill’s reaction to the statement or clarify whether it now meant Mr Rusbridger would remain a member of the Commission.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has requested the Oireachtas Media, Tourism and Sport Committee invite Mr Rusbridger to appear before it.

In 2014, Mr Greenslade wrote on The Guardian's website that the BBC Spotlight programme was "overly one-sided" and did not explore Ms Cahill's political stance.

The Guardian later backed Mr Greenslade after Ms Cahill complained about the piece.

In a recent article for the British Journalism Review, Mr Greenslade outlined his support for the IRA's use of violence during the Troubles and how he concealed this from his superiors at various Fleet Street newspapers.

Mr Rusbridger wrote to Ms Cahill over the weekend to personally apologise over the matter. He told the Sunday Independent that he would not have published the piece had Mr Greenslade been open with him about his sympathies to the IRA campaign.

Mr Rusbridger also said that Mr Greenslade had kept his “sympathy for the Provisional IRA secret from his colleagues and editors”.

"That was wrong, and placed a number of editors, including the Sunday Times and The Sun, in the difficult situation of making decisions in the dark,” he added.

"Had Greenslade been open with me back in 2014, I would not have run this piece. It spectacularly fails on transparency grounds, but is troubling in other respects. So, I am sincerely sorry to Máiría Cahill, both for the article and for the upset it must have caused her."

Speaking to the BBC earlier, Ms Cahill said Mr Greenslade’s piece in 2014 was “dangerous”, “malicious” and “despicable”.

In a statement on Tuesday morning to BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour, Mr Greenslade said: “I regard what I wrote about the BBC programme in 2014 as valid but I regret not declaring my political allegiance at that time and I apologise to Ms Cahill for that.”

