Commercial surrogacy in other countries has resulted in “exploitation” and children being given to parents with whom they had no genetic link, the Department of Justice has warned.

An Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy heard today that surrogate mothers, children and intending parents have all been exploited by “bad actors” in countries where commercial surrogacy is legal.

Commercial surrogacy, where a surrogate mother is paid to carry a pregnancy, is banned in most countries across the world. Ukraine, Russia and a small number of American states allow the practice. Hundreds of couples from Ireland, like other Western countries, have flown to countries like Ukraine in order to grow their families through surrogacy.

Read More

Andrew Munro of the Department of Justice told TDs and senators that there had been some concerns about commercial surrogacy.

“We have seen some very difficult examples in the past where, to be fair, intending parents were trying to do the right thing … a lot of people got exploited by bad actors, where the egg that was purportedly supplied by a purported donor was not the egg. The child given to the intending parents had no genetic link,” Mr Munro said.

He added that there had been cases where the surrogate mother was “spirited away over a border immediately after birth,” or a birth certificate provided by local authorities “named one of the intending fathers as a father despite having no genetic material.”

“And that I don't think that's any reflection on the intended parents but there were a lot of bad actors in there. And you can see how the surrogate mother and the child and the intending parents were exploited because of weak public administration in a country,” Mr Munro said.

Karl Duff, a policy official at the Department of Health, said that the government was concerned about “the risk of the exploitation of women in poorer countries” through commercial surrogacy arrangements.

The Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy, which held its first public meeting today, was set up to consider the rights, interests and welfare of surrogate mothers, children and intending parents. It comes as the government is trying to pass a landmark bill on assisted human reproduction.

A policy paper prepared for the committee by the Department of Health said that commercial surrogacy “raises complex ethical issues and concerns about commodification of children and exploitation of surrogate mothers.”

“These issues are heightened in international surrogacy, especially where intending parents from a wealthy country such as Ireland undertake a commercial arrangement with a surrogate mother in a poorer country, or one where the rights of women are less protected,” it said.

“Requiring appropriate safeguards for the surrogate mother is not only essential for surrogate mothers but is also essential for the wellbeing of the child in later years. From the perspective of the child, informed by historic adoption practices, it can be hugely distressing for an individual to learn of possible exploitation of a birth mother.”

“It will be necessary to mitigate as far as possible the risk of the Irish authorities being subject to undue pressure or left with no real choice in relation to the approval of international surrogacy arrangements that do not comply with the necessary safeguards and requirements.”

The assisted human reproduction bill plans to ban commercial surrogacy in Ireland. The policy paper said that if commercial surrogacy was banned in Ireland due to concerns over women and children, “those concerns arise to an even greater extent in relation to commercial surrogacy arrangements undertaken outside the state.”

“Providing for recognition of foreign commercial surrogacy arrangements while limiting domestic surrogacy to altruistic arrangements, thereby providing a greater standard of protection for women in Ireland than abroad, would create a double standard in Irish law which may be difficult to justify,” it said.