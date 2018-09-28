IT’S the oldest excuse in the political book: “My nameless official is to blame.”

Comment: Confident President Higgins still has some explaining left to do

That’s essentially what Michael D Higgins said to explain away his expensive hotel bills, although he even went one better.

The people at fault are actually the folks in their Iveagh House (the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade), who naturally wouldn’t put a call into Áras an Uachtaráin before booking his bed and breakfast for overseas travel.

Man of the people, Michael D, would be happy with a tent. As a champion of the downtrodden and the homeless, he doesn’t “particularly like staying in hotels that cost a fortune in many cases”.

The President knows he will face many tough questions over the coming weeks before, as currently seems likely, he settles back into life in the Phoenix Park.

In his opening exchange with journalists, he said this was not a problem – but we have yet to see the evidence.

He enjoys campaigning and looks ready to give as good as he gets. How his answers play out with the public will be interesting.

After seven successful years as Head of State, Mr Higgins is a confident character who is uniquely positioned to appeal to young and old.

In DCU yesterday, he had the students in stitches of laughter as he recalled his days as President of the Student Union in NUIG in 1965.

“It’s like saying ‘do you remember the war?’” he said to a group of people who were born long after the advent of the internet.

He joked about having edited the student newspaper “briefly” because it was “banned after the third issue”. All good fun.

Mr Higgins appeared almost like a grandfather figure, or a wise old sage, to his young fans.

As for that €317,000 everybody is shouting about, sure doesn’t he use that to host afternoon tea for senior citizens.

At 77, he is gaining fitness rather than losing it. An inspiration for our aging population.

After the jovial DCU event – opening their new student hub called ‘The U’ – he retired for tea and a chat with those behind the project. All very worthy.

However, across the city in Montrose, four of his rivals for the presidency were gearing up for the first live debate on radio.

Mr Higgins told RTÉ that the scheduling for the ‘News At One’ showdown didn’t suit him.

After his morning with the students, he had to be back in the Áras to welcome Prince Edward who is 10th in line to the British throne.

Yet this reporter was able to make it to RTÉ in time for the debate without the help of a garda escort – and candidates were promptly off-air by 1.40pm.

“A disgrace,” is how Peter Casey described the President’s absence.

Gavin Duffy suggested Mr Higgins, and fellow no-show Seán Gallagher, needed to “show respect to the electorate and be available to answer questions”.

It might be a cheap shot from the Dragons but they have a point.

Mr Higgins’s logic that staying in €3,000-a-night hotels is OK because he didn’t know in advance doesn’t wash.

He needs to explain why he didn’t ask the Department to tone down the luxury. The President is an influential figure after all.

Blaming officials is reminiscent of the approach taking by former Ceann Comhairle John O’Donoghue before he was pressured to resign for spending on overseas travel.

“When the Ceann Comhairle travels abroad, it is normal that arrangements made are on the recommendation of the host, giving due regard to criteria such as security and proximity to the venues or to accommodate meetings,” his spokesman said at the time.

The President is above politics – but until October 26, Mr Higgins will have to face the same scrutiny as any other politician.

Online Editors