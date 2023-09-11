Commemoration of 9/11 attack held in Cork memorial garden created by Irish nurse who treated victims

An Irish community staged an emotional commemoration to mark the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and vowed that it will never forget those who displayed such courage and sacrifice in trying to help save lives amid the carnage.

Community officials, politicians and church leaders attended the special ceremony at the Kinsale memorial garden in Cork which was created by an Irish nurse who helped treat the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York.

The memorial garden created by Cait Murphy has achieved such renown that it featured in a special New York Times article this week on the 9/11 anniversary.

Ms Murphy (66) died just ten years after the terror attacks from ovarian cancer - but the Cork memorial garden she created has become her legacy.

Her friends said it now stands as a tribute to courage, sacrifice and love.

Ms Murphy's nephew, John Murphy, said it was remarkable what the garden has achieved.

“It was something to stand the test of time. After the fact, after the grief surrounding the whole event, it could be something that would be left,” he said.

The garden is specially dedicated to the 343 Fire Department of New York (FDNY) members who died trying to save others during the attacks.

Ms Murphy was working in 2001 as a nurse at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York.

She had become very friendly with many FDNY members including Chaplain Fr Mychal Judge.

The chaplain died in the 9/11 attacks - killed as he was tending to the critically injured in the lobby of the World Trade Centre's North Tower.

Fr Judge had entered the tower lobby just minutes after he had met with New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the street outside and assured him he would do all he could to comfort the injured and dying at the site.

The FDNY chaplain was killed by flying debris and became the first certified fatality of the 9/11 atrocity in New York.

Fr Judge was one of just many FDNY members who died that day who had strong Irish-American links.

“For all of us here whose parents are Irish born, our DNA is really from Ireland,” former FDNY chaplain, Rev Christopher Keenan (81) told the New York Times.

Rev Keenan had replaced his friend, Fr Judge, as chaplain in the days after 9/11 when the entire FDNY was reeling from the death toll of firefighters.

Ms Murphy was so moved by the stories of heroism, sacrifice and loss that she decided to found a special garden in her native Kinsale to honour the 343 firemen who died.

Last month, FDNY members and their Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Band visited the Kinsale memorial garden and collected over €5,000 in fundraising towards the upkeep of the site.

One of the highlights of the special memorial ceremony was the playing of a song by Cork folk artist, Dave McGilton, entitled The Sky Belongs to Dreamers.

It was written as a tribute to the heroism of FDNY members and their chaplain Fr Judge who, when everyone else was fleeing the burning World Trade Centre towers, bravely ran into the towers in a bid to save people with other firefighters.

Cork historian Michelle O'Mahony said there is now a special connection between Kinsale, New York and the FDNY.

"It was a very emotional event for everyone involved particularly when you remember the heroism and the sacrifices made on September 11," she said.

Ms O'Mahony said the Cork garden has assumed enormous importance for the FDNY themselves.

"Each individual tree has a name plate in honour of each of the fallen firefighters. This is also the 61st anniversary of their formation."

FDNY Captain Tom Cunneen, whose family originally hailed from Kerry, delivered a special oration with several of the firefighters present having attended the 9/11 rescue 22 years ago.