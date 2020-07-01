Comic Relief host Deirdre O’Kane: I nearly dropped the Normal Older People skit from show

Pictured is actress and comedian Deirdre O’Kane at the launch of Fair Play to You, a new way of winning and a new way of giving. Pic: Naoise Culhane

RTÉ Comic Relief host Deirdre O’Kane has said that she almost dropped the Normal Older People sketch from last Friday’s charity programme.

The show, which raised over €5m, featured dozens of sketches from celebrities, including two Normal People skits, one featuring stars from the show Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.

The second sketch, entitled Normal Older People, saw Deirdre as Marianne in 40 years time, joined by Connell, played by Peter McDonald. The hilarious sketch was a throwback to their Moone Boy days, where the duo played a married couple.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Deirdre explained that she nearly scrapped the sketch, which was filmed in her kitchen by her husband.

“I was going to drop that sketch because it was written before the one with Paul, Daisy and Andrew. I had that first but when I realised I could get to Paul and Andrew and Daisy, I thought that was enough and let’s just drop the other one.

“It was my colleagues who said no, ‘this one is great and such a good idea, keep it’. I said, ‘are you sure, is it not too much Normal People?

“But they were both trending worldwide on Youtube, we were piggybacking on the other one, but, fine,” she laughed.

She said that the more she read her lines for the sketch, the more she embodied Marianne’s character from the hit show.

“The more we ran the lines the more Marianne I became, because you can hear the rhythms of how she speaks and the accent in the show, they [characters] stay with you. Then of course I had Peter to work off and he’s a brilliant actor.

“It was completely different to Moone Boy, of course.”

Deirdre was speaking as The Care Trust launched its new Fair Play to You initiative supporting the Central Remedial Clinic, Rehab and the Mater University Hospital.

The charity that has been successfully operating lotteries in Ireland for over 50 years and the new initiative, which has just launched, sees players having a 1,000 times greater chance of winning the top prize.

A unique set of three numbers is allocated and if these numbers are entered and selected as the Bonus numbers in the televised Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws the Contributor wins. The top prize will start this month at €5,000 and can grow to €25,000.

Charity woman Deirdre said that as well as working with The Care Trust, that she would be happy to do an Irish - Green Nose Day - Comic Relief every second year.

“We’re going to try and do it, but it’s up to RTÉ,” she said.

“Red Nose Day for Comic Relief is very big in England and my kids always wear their red noses on Red Nose Day.

“I would love to do Comic Relief for RTÉ next year too, but I’m not sure we can sustain it every year, it might work better every two years.”

She said that she was very nervous in the lead up to Friday’s show.

“I was very nervous, about four days beforehand, I thought, nobody knows this is on.

“I was really nervous, I just wasn’t sure if there was enough hype and I was worried not enough people were watching telly if they were stuck to Netflix.

“But the public blew me away with how generous they were and the ratings were great,” she added.

She said that while she did not take pay for Comic Relief, she hopes to get back to her usual comedy work soon.

“It’s been a nightmare, all my live work is gone, all my TV work is gone, I don’t know what’s to become of us all.

“I had a TV show with Sky that was meant to shoot in April and it has been postponed to February, so I’m very hopeful it goes ahead. I pushed my live Ireland tour from September to March.”

“I’m hoping that by Christmastime and the New Year, we can get the show back on the road.”

