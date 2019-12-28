Comic genius Tóibín was living with dementia

The family of Niall Tóibín has revealed he had been living with dementia in the years before he died.

The family of Niall Tóibín has revealed he had been living with dementia in the years before he died.

RTÉ was making the touching documentary on his remarkable life both on-screen and off-screen to celebrate his landmark 90th birthday when he passed away just eight days short of the milestone.

From starring alongside Tom Cruise in 'Far and Away' to making a lifelong friend of Richard Burton and appearing with 007 star Pierce Brosnan in his first TV role, the Cork man had one of the most illustrious careers in Irish acting.

In the intimate and often hilarious documentary on the father of Irish comedy, his children delve into the huge collection of movie and theatrical memorabilia from his career on stage and on screen. They are joined by a star-studded list of co-stars and friends including Brosnan, Gabriel Byrne, Stephen Rea, Victoria Smurfit and Deirdre O'Kane.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In