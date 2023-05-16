Come and join us: Musicians back concert for homeless

Public urged to raise funds for Focus Ireland

Eoin Kellett, Alannah White and Gillian Henderson at the launch of the Rock Against Homelessness charity concert. Photo: Mark Condren

Musicians are urging the public to support next week’s Rock Against Homelessness gig in Dublin because the housing crisis has led to an unprecedented number of people from all walks of life having nowhere to call home.

Rising Dublin singer-songwriter Isaac Butler (26), from Leopardstown, was among a number of performers attending a pre-gig launch in Dublin last night ahead of the annual Sunday Independent-sponsoredRock Against Homelessness concert in aid of Focus Ireland on May 26 at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre.

He said shocking scenes at the weekend – in which tents used by homeless migrants in Dublin were set alight by right-wing thugs – were an indictment of the homeless crisis that has reached epidemic proportions.

He said he was only too happy to be among a number of Ireland’s top musicians, including Lyra, Aimée, Toshin, Pastiche, Bobbi Arlo and Jack O’Rourke with MayKay who have volunteered their time to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Focus Ireland on the night.

“I just think it’s extremely important that we as a country make an effort to raise awareness for this,” he said.

“I mean, you walk down the streets and you see these poor people who have nowhere to stay.

“It’s freezing cold, I know we’re coming into summer now but that doesn’t matter, especially in winter, it’s appalling. So when I got the shout to be a part of this, I jumped at it.”

Isaac, who shares a rented home with four friends, said while he was fortunate to have family in Dublin should his landlord give them notice to quit, he knew that many people faced homelessness should they be evicted.

He said he knew people who were “teetering on homelessness” due to the lack of accommodation.

Focus Ireland spokesman Roughan MacNamara said the need to support the homeless had never been greater.

“It’s really, truly awful. There’s nearly 12,000 people homeless. That’s record figures and the last year the figures have gone up every single month bar one. And the most shocking thing is 3,500 of them are children.”

Event organiser Barry Egan, of theSunday Independent, said: “I have been putting this show on in Dublin – and around Ireland – for almost 10 years and in that time the situation for the homeless has only got worse. ​

“I’d also like to say to the people who push the homeless issue to the back of their minds that when you ignore another homeless person on the street, remember that they are someone’s father or someone’s mother or someone’s brother or sister.

“Our purpose in this life is to help others, isn’t it?”

Meanwhile, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who will be MC at the concert, said: “This charity is close to my heart and I’m delighted to host this year’s live show in Dublin.

“Music is a powerful tool to bring people together and we hope we raise much-needed support in tackling the ongoing homelessness crisis in Ireland.” ​

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster at €27.