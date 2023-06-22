Colm Meaney says he ‘discouraged' acting in daughter Brenda Meaney – but now they'll share the stage

Hollywood actor Colm Meaney (70) is set to star with his daughter, actor Brenda Meaney (39) in a new Enda Walsh’s play Bedbound - which will be played in Galway and Dublin this summer.

The Irish-born actor, best known for his role in "The Barrytown Trilogy" films, and as Miles O'Brien in Star Trek, will be making his first appearance on Irish stage for the first time in over 40 years with daughter.

Colm revealed on RTE Radio that he had encouraged his daughter to explore her passion for archaeology instead of acting.

“She did some plays at school, and she was really good. But we tried to discourage it. Simply because your mom and dad are actors, doesn’t mean you have to be one,” he said.

“There's so many really fascinating professions out there,” he added,

According to the Hollywood star, when the play was presented to him, the thought of working with his daughter was a “slow burn.”

Born and raised in New York, Brenda spent a lot of her childhood in Ireland. She graduated from Trinity College in Dublin with a degree in Archaeology and then went to Yale to study acting.

Brenda, who is also the daughter of late actress Bairbre Dowling, told Ryan Tubridy this morning: “I read the play and it was terrifying. The play was terrifying. It's vast and unwieldy and full of juicy, terrifying work. And I was like, “I want to do that,”

Colm added: “I read the play and had a similar reaction to Brenda’s. It was both terrifying and fascinating.”

Bedbound, a co-production between Landmark Theatre and Galway International Arts Festival, directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull, is described as a ferocious two-hander about a father-daughter relationship gone wrong.

Bedbound is set to play in Galway International Arts Festival from July 14 - 29 in and 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin from August 8 - 12.