Collision causing traffic disruption occurred more than every second day on M50 last month

There was a road collision causing serious or potential traffic disruption more than every second day on the M50 last month.

According to data on road disruption compiled by AA Roadwatch, 8pc of collisions reported by the road-watch crew occurred on the major motorway. A total of 19 incidents on the M50 were reported in May.

AA Roadwatch Editor Ruth Jephson said that due to the heavy volume of traffic, even a minor incident can cause significant disruption on the Dublin motoway.

"On a quiet road, a minor crash may cause so little disruption to traffic that it may not warrant inclusion in our reports," she said.

"However, with a similar incident on a motorway, the knock-on impact on traffic could be much greater – even though the people involved in the crash could be perfectly fine.

"There have been 13 million trips on the M50 so far this year so it comes as no surprise that it will feature a lot in our reports."

AA Roadwatch also noted a high number of incidents on the M7/N7, a route which includes ongoing roadworks and lane restrictions near Naas, with a total of 23 combined crashes in the month.

Other high activity routes include the M1, where seven crashes were recorded.

The N4/M4 (between Sligo Town and Dublin) and N11/M11 (between Dublin and Wexford) both recorded nine crashes each, with six collisions reported on the N40 in Cork.

Dublin, Cork and Limerick had the most incidents recorded, respectively, while the highest amount of incidents (31pc) were recorded on the national route network, the N-Roads.

The data, which focuses on crashes which either impacted on traffic congestion or had the potential to do so, also showed that the Dublin Port Tunnel and the Limerick Tunnel were both closed three times each.

