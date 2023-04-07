Colleges pledge up to 1,200 on-campus student beds to help house refugees over summer holiday

Minister Simon Harris wants colleges to help the State’s humanitarian response

Up to 1,200 on-campus student beds have been offered so far to accommodate Ukrainians and other refugees this summer.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris put a call out to third-level institutions to help the State’s humanitarian response once the academic year ends.

The provision of accommodation generally is being managed by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY), which described the response from colleges as “very good”.

A department spokesperson said officials were in talks with prospective providers.

The spokesperson did not provide details of the level of response, but the Irish Independent understands that, to date, colleges have offered 1,100 to 1,200 student beds.

Agreements on the provision of campus accommodation will include a strict date for the return of beds for students for the next academic year.

As well as the higher education colleges with campus accommodation, there are private student accommodation providers who potentially have beds to let in summer.

Last summer, the DCEDIY contracted more than 5,700 beds in student accommodation, some in universities and other third-level colleges and some in private, purpose-built student residences.

The Government is under pressure to find more accommodation as the number of refugees and Ukrainians, who fall into the temporary protection applicant category, continues to increase.

Some recent arrivals are living in tented accommodation, and the squeeze is compounded by hotels starting to return beds to use for tourists ahead of the busy summer season.

The DCEDIY spokesperson said the department was operating “in the context of a serious accommodation shortage”.

They said its Ukraine Crisis Temporary Accommodation Team (UCTAT) continued to consider a range of accommodation options to meet demand, including at colleges and at private student accommodation providers.

Meanwhile, intensive and advanced English training is being offered to health and social care professionals from Ukraine seeking temporary protection in Ireland or others seeking refugee status for whom language is the only barrier to getting a job.

With severe staffing shortages in the health service, the aim is to remove any obstacles to filling vacancies while allowing professionals to work in their own areas.

The training is directed at dentists, doctors, nurses and other professionals who have good English, but who need more expertise in the language to work in their field here.

Such lessons will focus on clinical-type language to support them in achieving the English proficiency requirements of the State’s professional regulators.

These are targeted at people who are highly likely to achieve professional registration or who have already achieved recognition with the regulator.

The Department of Further and Higher Education has been working with the HSE, the State’s further education and training agency Solas and educational and training boards on the issue.

Since Russia’s war in Ukraine started more than a year ago, the further education and training sector has enrolled more than 24,000 extra learners, mainly for basic English-language teaching.