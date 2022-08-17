College students and their parents could receive a double Budget boost

College students and their parents could be in line for a double Budget boost, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Mr Harris said students and their families should receive financial support in both next year’s budget measures, and the cost of living package which will be introduced before the end of the year.

“I’m very clear that if there's a package to help people with the cost of living between now and the end of the year and a package into 2023, I want students and their parents to be part of both,” Mr Harris said at an event in Trinity College Dublin.

“So there needs to be in Budget 2023 immediate measures that help hardworking families now and measures for next year,” he said.

Mr Harris did not detail what measures could be introduced but Fine Gael has been pushing for a reduction in college fees in Budget negations.

Read More

Mr Harris said the Budget will help those “most in need” when it comes to the cost of third level education.

However, he said also “proudly believes that we have to help people who get up early in the morning, who work hard and feel they don’t get any financial support and assistance from the Government”.

The minister said the Government has sought to reduce the cost of commuting to college by halving public transport costs for anyone aged under 24.

He also said he received approval to increase the student grant by €200 this year and increased it by up to 33pc for those who live further away from the third level institute they are attending.

Mr Harris said the Government’s current student accommodation policy is “not adequate” but said he received Cabinet approval for State subvention to build college campus for the first time.

He said the Rent-a-Room Scheme, which allows people earn €1,400 tax free from letting a room, will be promoted to provide more student accommodation. He said 3,000 students were accommodated under the scheme in 2018.