College staff and students hold vigil for Ross Hanlon (21) - missing since Friday

Students and staff at Dundalk Institute of Technology held a vigil this morning for student Ross Hanlon who is missing in Vienna.

The 21-year-old was last seen at 2am on Friday morning last while he was socialising with college friends during a trip to the Austrian capital.

The young business student's family have since travelled to Vienna to assist authorities in the search. His family have said they will do "anything and everything" to get him home safe.

Ross, from Athboy, Meath, had travelled to Vienna on a city break following the completion of college exams. He was last seen outside Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area of Vienna.

Missing: Ross Hanlon

Ross is described as 5ft 9 and of medium build. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans on the night he went missing. Students and staff alike gathered in Dundalk IT this morning, as the Students' Union appealed for people to "spread the word and please keep Ross, the Hanlon family and friends in your thoughts and prayers tonight."

Those who gathered lit a candle which they said will remain lit until Ross makes it home safely. Meanwhile, a fundraising account has been opened in Athboy Credit Union to assist the family.

Writing on Facebook, the Credit Union said the IBAN for all donations is IE68ATCU99218810120145.

A friend wrote online; "Thanks everyone for donating the support and funding the search for Ross Hanlon. His family and friends can’t thank you enough... The money will go to his family and we can’t stress enough how important it is to keep raising funds for the family while we continue our search for Ross."

Friends have also appealed to UFC star Conor McGregor to share an appeal for information online. The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance.

Online Editors