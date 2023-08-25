College Green pedestrianised and Dame Street renamed ‘Notre Dame Street’ for American football event this weekend

College Green in Dublin City will be pedestrianised for 24 hours from Friday evening for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Dublin City Council has confirmed that College Green and Dame Street will be closed from 8pm on Friday August 25 until 10pm on Saturday August 26.

Dame Street is to be renamed Notre Dame Street for this weekend only as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Navy Midshipmen at the Aviva Stadium.

The area is set to be the site of the official Notre Dame tailgate with a number of events scheduled around the city including pep rallies and cheerleading squad performances.

A sell-out crowd of over 40,000 is expected as the two teams kick off their college football season, including over 39,000 coming directly from the US.

Co-Founder and director of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Padraic O’Kane said: “This year’s event in Dublin will see the largest movement of Americans into Europe in peace time with the game set to provide a huge boost to the Irish economy and hospitality sector.”

An independent report carried out by Fáilte Ireland and Grant Thornton estimates the game will generate over €147 million for the Irish economy.

The clash between the Fighting Irish and the Midshipmen kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday August 26 at the Aviva Stadium. Fans who missed out on a ticket to the sold-out game can watch on Sky Sports.

Conal Fagan speaks about being the first Irish Notre Dame Mascot