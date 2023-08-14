Colin Farrell declared sexiest Irish man on the planet

Colin Farrell has been declared the sexiest Irish man on the planet by the largest fashion magazine in the world.

Top-read US women’s magazine Elle also added the Dubliner’s fellow actors Cillian Murphy, and Paul Mescal to the list of other “Irish hotties”.

Announcing that it was “Officially Hot Irish Guy Summer” the fashion bible states that “overshadowed by their British neighbors, these attractive men are finally getting their due”.

Top of the list is Castleknock’s Colin, named “The Socially-Active Irish Hottie” by the glossy magazine for turning up to support the union strikes on the picket lines, “all while wearing a SAG-AFTRA T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up just so”.

“His hair slicked back with a matching black headband, he is perhaps one of the only men in the world who can pull off this hair accessory with aplomb—Farrell, who was born in Castleknock, Ireland, confirmed once and for all that famous Irish guys are having their best summer ever,” the magazine reported.

Cillian Murphy, who is currently starring in the box office hit, Oppenheimer, was described by the magazine as “The Unsettling Irish hottie”.

“Even though half of Oppenheimer is in black and white, you can somehow tell that his eyes, which seem equally dazzling and predatory, are ice blue,” they swoon.

Pierce Brosnan, best known for playing James Bond who recently celebrated his 70th birthday was described as “The Irish Zaddy” who “has aged like a fine Co Cork wine” - although the actor originally hails from Co. Meath.

Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty

The six-foot, five inch Bray singer Hozier whose real name is Andrew Hozier Byrne is the only Irish musician to make it onto the hot list and was described as “Irish Musical Hottie.”

“There is something about Hozier that makes girls who read books on Friday nights absolutely feral,” the magazine stated.

Meanwhile, Tipperary-born actor Daryl McCormack who starred in “Bad Sisters” also got a special mention from Elle columnist, Jessica Roy who compiled the list.

“Have you seen this man?”

The heartthrob was described by the glossy magazine as “Multi-Hyphenate Irish Hottie”

“After winning both a BAFTA and a 2023 Chopard Trophy, Daryl McCormack is poised to have his best summer ever,” the magazine added.

The magazine singled out “Sadboy Irish Hottie” Paul Mescal who “no one has done more for men who love a simple silver chain necklace”.

Jessica wrote: “This summer, with Irish men on the picket lines, at the box office, and on TikTok, they’re finally getting their hotness due,"

She also gave a special shoutout to Jamie Dornan from Co Down - as well as Cork’s Jonathan Rhys Meyers - adding: "Remember, Jamie Dornan and Jonathan Rhys Meyers walked so these men could run."

The magazine columnist pointed out that “Irish men have long been overshadowed by their British neighbours, overlooked for their equally alluring accents, commitment to brooding, and ability to look handsome in literally any sweater.”

The hot list grabbed the attention of thousands of female readers from all around the world with many agreeing that “it’s always been a Cillian Murphy summer to me.”

Another added: “Thank God Hozier has been included in this.”

One Elle reader insisted: “Jamie Dornan needs to be on this list.”