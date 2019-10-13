Cold, wet start to week as rainfall warning due to hit 20 counties

DON'T forget the brolly.... the week is set for a cold and wet start, with a rainfall warning hitting a total of 20 counties.

Heavy rain will batter the country over the coming days and parts of the country are expected to be liable to flooding as the winter weather sets in.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning, which begins Sunday evening at 6pm and remains in place for 36 hours until midnight on Monday, is set to affect all counties in Munster and Connacht, as well as Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

Forecasters warn that heavy rainfall will occur with the potential for heavy downpours locally and during shorter intervals.

There is also potential for flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds.

According to Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea, Sunday's heavy rain and blustery showers in many areas will continue over the coming days.

"The main feature of the next couple of days will be the heavy rainfall but there won't be any extreme weather," he told Independent.ie.

"There's passing heavy showers and heavy rain countrywide. While strong winds won't be of concern, parts of the country may be at risk of flooding," he added.

Thundery showers will affect the west of the country early on Monday, and the rain is then expected to move east.

"It will clear up after Tuesday but there still be some passing showers, but it will be predominantly dry from Tuesday," Mr O'Shea assured.

Tuesday is due to be wet and windy too with strong gusts along coasts in the south and a cold night, with highest degrees being four to eight.

There will be somewhat of an improvement on Wednesday, with some sunny spells and moderate breezes.

Online Editors