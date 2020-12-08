Cold snap leads to busiest car breakdown day since ‘Beast From The East’

There has been a sudden surge in breakdowns on Irish roads thanks to the recent cold snap, according to leading breakdown assistance provider AA.

On Monday, AA Ireland attended to 680 car breakdowns – marking the organisation’s busiest day on the roads since March 2018 when the country was hit by the 'Beast from the East'.

Of the breakdowns attended to by the AA yesterday, 34pc were related to a car breakdown or failure to start while the motorist was still at home.

In the period since Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, there has been a steady increase in breakdown callouts. In the past seven days, the number of breakdowns reported to the organisation has increased by 25pc on the previous seven days, with a large proportion of breakdowns attended by the AA in recent days occurring at shopping centres.

Read More

In total, 57pc of breakdowns reported to the AA on Monday, December 7, occurred within the Greater Dublin region.

With a large percentage of the breakdowns resulting from battery issues, the AA is reminding motorists that if your car struggles to start in the morning, particularly during cold weather, it could be a sign that your battery is at risk of failing.

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs, is encouraging people to run their car in an open space if they are using their car less frequently to prevent their batteries from failing.

“While the recent weather hasn’t been anything to rival the Beast from the East, the cold dip comes at a time where many of us haven’t been using our cars as regularly or found them parked up in the driveway for days at a time. When you combine a lack of usage with cold weather, any issues with your battery, such as age, will be exposed and likely result in the car failing to start.

“Some of us are now starting to travel a little more regularly, but traffic volumes are still down on the pre-Covid norm, so if you do find that you’re still using your car less regularly then we would encourage you to leave it run for 15-20 minutes in an open space to reduce the risk of the battery leaving you down.”

“We expect to see a large number of people travelling across the country for Christmas later in the month, so to avoid any Christmas nightmares we would strongly encourage motorists to give their car a quick once-over before they travel and ensure they have a plan in place should they experience a breakdown,” Conor stated.

Read More

Online Editors