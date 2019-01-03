Cold comfort: We'll get frosty spell - but will miss big freeze

The country is set to avoid the worst of the Arctic chill - but a frosty week is in store for parts of the country to kick off the new year.

The country is set to avoid the worst of the Arctic chill - but a frosty week is in store for parts of the country to kick off the new year.

Areas of Britain are braced for a very cold snap but Met Éireann expects the dry conditions to carry on into the weekend.

Temperatures will range between 5C and 10C over the course of today, with frost anticipated. Further frosty conditions are expected in the east and north, with temperatures potentially dropping to -1C, and this will be a trend over the coming nights.

"Lowest temperatures will range from -1C to 4C, with a risk of a ground frost under longer clearer periods in eastern and northern counties," Met Éireann said.

Chilly

"This will become milder by Saturday night with temperatures ranging between 2-6C overnight, with highs of between 6-9C during the course of the day.

"It will be chilly again on Friday night, especially in parts of the north and east, with temperatures falling to between -1C and 3C under clear spells with frosts forming."

Met Éireann says these dry conditions will carry on into next week.

"Early indications suggest the drier than normal conditions will persist into the early days of next week, though some rain is likely at times in parts of the north and north-west."

Meanwhile, the recycling of Christmas trees has already begun, with many local authorities providing details of where and when they can be disposed of. Many of the centres allocated for the recycling of trees are already open and saw a brisk trade yesterday.

Irish Independent