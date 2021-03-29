| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Coillte under fire for clearing of woodland during nesting season

The State forestry body is building a tree-top walkway and lookout tower at Avondale Forest Park in Co Wicklow

Machinery working on the development at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow Expand
Nesting woodpeckers at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum. Photo: Elaine Kinsella Expand
A red squirrel at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow. Photo: Elaine Kinsella Expand
PJ Byrne, who lives in Avondale Forest Park, with trees marked for felling Expand

Close

Machinery working on the development at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

Machinery working on the development at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

Nesting woodpeckers at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum. Photo: Elaine Kinsella

Nesting woodpeckers at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum. Photo: Elaine Kinsella

A red squirrel at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow. Photo: Elaine Kinsella

A red squirrel at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow. Photo: Elaine Kinsella

PJ Byrne, who lives in Avondale Forest Park, with trees marked for felling

PJ Byrne, who lives in Avondale Forest Park, with trees marked for felling

/

Machinery working on the development at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

Caroline O'Doherty

Coillte is under fire for chopping down woodland during nesting season to build a new tourist attraction.

The State forestry body is building a tree-top walkway and lookout tower at Avondale Forest Park in Co Wicklow but intends removing large numbers of mature trees and shrubs that are in the way.

Local people were horrified when the work started last week – just as nesting season began.

Most Watched

Privacy