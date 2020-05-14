Coffee could be weight-loss tool in fight against obesity

Women who drink coffee have less body fat than those who do not, a new study suggests.

The authors examined data on the body and trunk fat of nearly 6,000 American adults aged 20 to 69 and their coffee consumption.

The study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, did not find the same response among men.

However, a more specific look at the different age groups revealed that among men, those aged 20 to 44 who drank two to three cups per day had 1.3pc less body fat compared with those in the same age bracket who did not consume coffee.

The link was observed in both caffeinated coffee and decaffeinated coffee among women, but not for men.

A breakdown of age differences among women found that those aged 20 to 44 who drank two to three cups of coffee a day had lower total body fat and trunk body fat than those who did not drink coffee.

Those aged 45 to 69 who drank four or more cups of coffee had lower total and trunk body fat than those who did not drink coffee at all.

"Our research suggests that there may be bioactive compounds in coffee other than caffeine that regulate weight and which could potentially be used as anti-obesity compounds," said Dr Lee Smith, reader in public health at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and senior author of the study.

"It could be that coffee, or its effective ingredients, could be integrated into a healthy diet strategy to reduce the burden of chronic conditions related to the obesity epidemic.

"It is important to interpret the findings of this study in light of its limitations - the study was at a specific point in time, so trends cannot be established.

"However, we don't believe that someone's weight is likely to influence their coffee consumption."

Herald