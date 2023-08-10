Cockroaches and rat droppings among safety concerns as seven food businesses ordered to close

A Dublin grocery shop was ordered to close because of 'heavy cockroach activity'. Pic: stock image

A Dublin grocery shop was ordered to close because of “heavy cockroach activity” on its premises.

Al Huda Grocery in Summerhill, Dublin was issued with the notice on July 27.

Breaches were found at the shop included a failure to maintain the premises in a clean condition, and that it was “in a very dirty condition particularly the walls, floors and food contact surfaces which were covered in dirt, debris and black mold”.

The report said: “There is heavy cockroach activity in the kitchen and associated areas of the premises as evidenced by the presence of multiple live cockroaches moving around the floors and walls, at multiple life stages”.

Seven closure orders in total were issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in the month of July.

Three closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998, while the other four were served under the European Union Regulations 2020.

A closure order was issued to Spice of India, Looneys Cross, Bishopstown, Co Cork on July 5 and lifted on July 7.

The inspector found there were “rodent droppings adjacent / behind the chest freezer” and “an open drain (covered by a mat) was noted within the premises. Foul water was stagnating at this open drain and foul odours were emanating from [it]”.

Ocean Palace Chinese Takeaway in Blackcastle, Navan, Co Meath was given a closure order on July 11 which was lifted on July 26. The report said that a “large quantity of raw pork and chicken were thawing in the vegetable preparation sinks.

"Cooked chicken and noodles were stored on the raw meat preparation area directly adjacent to raw meat. Boxes of raw chicken were thawing on the floor.

"Medications stored on a shelf immediately above ingredients from where they could fall into the food and go unnoticed,” was one of the safety concerns noted on the closure order issued to Sichuan Chilli King on Parnell Street, Dublin, 1.

The order which was served on July 21 and lifted on July 27 also noted there was a layer to spilt food, several centimeters thick in places through-out the disused WC that was used as a storeroom.

Momo's, Tuansgate, Belgard Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24 was served with a closure order on July 27 and lifted on August 2.

The report said that the “premises was not maintained in a clean and hygienic condition” and “an accumulation of thick dirt, grease, cobwebs and food debris was observed through-out the entire premises”.

The report added: “All cleaning equipment such as mops and sweeping brushes were coated in a thick layer of grease and dirt.”

Pizza Lab on King Street North, Dublin, 7 was ordered to close on July 12. According to the report, “the food handler on site was not aware that the coldroom was not working properly” and “the fridge and freezer records had not been completed for the 11 July 2023 (the day of the inspection)”.

The order was lifted on July 17.

A closure order was issued to MJ Atkinson Limited in Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Cavan on July 4. Some of the safety concerns noted on the report included “meat considered unfit for human consumption due to putrefaction, foreign body contamination and poor storage conditions was being stored at the establishment.”

The business was also operating without registration or approval.

“In the absence of official controls, it is not possible to verify compliance with food law and there is an increased risk that unsafe food may be placed on the market,” the report said.

Commenting on the latest report, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that while the majority of food businesses adhere to food safety regulations, it is clear that some businesses are not fully compliant.

“Food safety is critical to safeguarding public health. Failures to follow the basics of staff training, regular cleaning and correct storage of food are seen again and again throughout the Enforcement Orders issued in July,” she said.

“It is also not acceptable for businesses to store and process meat and poultry without proper registration with the relevant authorities.

"Unregistered and unauthorised food businesses are a risk to public health, as it is not possible to verify compliance with food law. All food businesses, from the established to the newly opened, must fully adhere with food safety regulations at all times. Enforcement action will be taken for transgressions, in the interest of public health protection,” she added.

Ocean Palace Chinese, Spice of India and Sichuan Chilli King were contacted for comment.

Independent.ie attempted to contact Spice of India, Momo’s and Pizza Lab.