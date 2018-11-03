Cocaine worth €4.6m seized at Rosslare Port

Gardai and Revenue officers have this evening seized cocaine worth an estimated €4.6 million at Rosslare Port.

As a result of routine profiling, officers seized approximately 66kgs of cocaine that were in an inbound freight from Europe.

Detector dog Defor helped with the seizure

The illegal drugs were destined for the Irish market and were intercepted following the deployment of Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Defor.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

No arrests have been made during this phase of the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

